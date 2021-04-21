Everyone should have a laptop. Functioning as desktops despite their small size, buying a laptop for work, school, or leisure seems like a natural thing to do. Laptops give you the best of both worlds with the maximum portability of a tablet or mini notebook, but a larger memory for all your files, such as a desktop. If you don’t already have a laptop, consider the benefits of having a portable computer at your fingertips, wherever you are, whenever you want.

Where should you pay attention to when buying a laptop?

When selecting a new laptop, there are a number of points to consider. Most laptops come with one of three operating systems: Chrome OS, Windows or MacOS. Choosing the right thing is a personal preference.

Laptops with Windows differ in price and offer a wide variety of functions. Windows 10, the latest version from Microsoft, offers a number of improvements over it, such as switching between tablet and desktop modes and a new start menu with live tiles. You can also rent a laptop or rent a macbook instead of buying if you wanna use the laptop for a short period of time.

Many models fall into the 2-in-1 laptop category. 2-in-1s generally come in two types of styles: flexible laptops with hinges and detachable screens.

Laptops are divided based on the size of the screen. 11 to 12 inches are the thinnest and lightest varieties. 13 to 14 inches offers the best balance of usability and portability, especially if you buy a laptop that weighs less than 4 pounds. 15 to 16 inches are the most popular variants. Consider this size if you want a larger screen and don’t plan on taking your notebook with you often. If your laptop is left on your desk every day, a 17 or 18 inch laptop is a smart choice.

HP Pavilion 15-cs3061nb AZERTY

The HP Pavilion 15-cs3061nb Azerty has a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and thanks to the 16 GB RAM, programs run at full speed. You can easily render heavy games thanks to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 video card, and if your laptop is empty, you can charge it quickly within 1.5 hours with HP Fast Charge.

Advantage: Powerful Intel Core i7 processor

Disadvantage: Optical drive is missing

Apple MacBook Air (2020)

The (2020) has a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and thanks to the 8 GB RAM, programs run at full speed. Thanks to the Magic Keyboard with scissor mechanism, you can work just that little bit more comfortably

Advantage: Intel Core i5 processor

Disadvantage: 13 inch screen may appear small

Acer Aspire 3 A315-56-55ZJ Azerty

The Acer Aspire 3 A315-56-55ZJ Azerty has a 15.6-inch screen, making it a pleasant laptop for your daily work. Thanks to the SSD, programs start within a few seconds and thanks to the 8 GB RAM, programs run at full speed.