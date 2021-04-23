For people who have been looking to seriously invest in the sector of cryptocurrencies, crypto trackers can prove to very useful long-term companions. There are many crypto trackers available online. Some of them even provide mobile applications for both Android and iOS platforms. Through the multitude of options available, it can quite understandably get pretty overwhelming when handed down a catalog to choose one.

Which crypto tracker do we suggest?

Out of the numerous options available online, Delta crypto tracker offers lots of features and is one of the best in the market. Its wide and appreciative customer base itself speaks volumes about the efficiency and credibility of the application. Out of the numerous other options available, the Delta crypto tracker does indeed stand out. The best way to go about choosing one is to try out multiple options. Most applications require little to no technical expertise which is one of the bonus points as to why people are slowly migrating to these user-friendly applications.

What should you look for in your crypto tracker?

Here are a few points to be kept in mind while choosing your crypto tracker. Of course, you can also come up with your list but this already can help you get up-to-speed:

● Free or paid versions: Paid apps do have a lot of additional features but thorough research would show that many offer the same free of cost.

● Handling multiple portfolios: If you are dealing with different cryptocurrencies at the same time, you would want to manage all that one single place.

● Library of coins: The last thing you would want is to settle for an application that does not support the coins you own. Choose one with an exhaustive range.

● Connecting crypto wallets: It would be a shame if the process of earning money is simple but spending it is lengthy and toilsome. Check that your app has the feature of connecting to crypto wallets. This would make transactions a lot easier.

● Analysis: Many apps employ data analytics coupled with AI techniques to draw a comparison between the history of your assets and the market trends. Not only that it also summarises data in a more readable format.

Set weights to features that are important for you

Choosing the application has to be a calculated decision as it would be the one you would have to stick to for a very long time. Of course, you could shift to any other application you want at any time but there is often a lot of account setup involved when moving to a new platform which is time-consuming. Investing a little effort here can save you from having a bad experience later.

