The Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) certification courses are among the most sought-after training courses for those interested in building a career in the IT sector. Different Cisco certification courses focus on different aspects of CCNP technology like designing and managing LANs and WANs in real-time dynamic environments. For each certification examination, along with having 3-5 years of experience in the domain, you need to pass one core and one concentration examination, the latter according to your area of focus.

CCNP Enterprise

Core examination 350-401 ENCOR: This CCNP certification tests your knowledge about configuring, implementing, operating, and troubleshooting Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies using wired as well as wireless networks.

Prerequisite: In-depth knowledge and practical skill on implementation of LANs, routing through a wireless connection, and scripting using Python.

Concentration examinations: The prerequisites for these differ as per the subject matter of the respective certification and are given below:

300-410 ENARSI

300-415 ENSDWI

300-420 ENSLD

300-425 ENWLSD

300-430 ENWLSI

300-435 ENAUTO

The CCNP certification cost for this course is INR 269,200.

CCNP Data Center

Core examination 350-601 DCCOR: Candidates appearing for this Cisco course examination must have adequate expertise in networking and implementing data center technology.

Prerequisite: Basic computer knowledge about Ethernet and TCP/IP networking, SAN and fiber channel protocols, Cisco Data Center Nexus, Cisco Enterprise Data Center, and core technologies such as computation, automation, storage, and security.

Concentration examination: The prerequisites for these differ as per the subject matter of the respective certification and are given below:

300-610 DCID

300-615 DCIT

300-620 DCACI

300-625 DCSAN

300-635 DCAUTO

The CCNP certification cost for this course is INR 236,000.

CCNP Security

Core examination 350-701 SCOR: For this examination, you must have a clear understanding of cloud concepts, secure network access, visibility, and protection against cybersecurity attacks.

Prerequisites: Knowledge equivalent to the CCNA course, skills with TCP/IP networking, Windows OS, Cisco IOS concepts, and network security operations.

Concentration examination: The prerequisites for these differ as per the subject matter of the respective certification and are given below:

300-710 SNCF

300-715 SISE

300-720 SESA

300-725 SWSA

300-730 SVPN

300-735 SAUTO

The CCNP certification cost for this course is INR 203,200.

CCNP Collaboration

Core examination 350-801 CLCOR: For this examination, you are required to pass the CCNA Collaboration examination. Concentration examination: The prerequisites for these differ as per the subject matter of the respective certification and are given below:

The CCNP certification cost for this course is INR 190,500.

CCNP Service Provider

Core examination 350-501 SPCOR: For this CCNP certification, you must be familiar with configuration and troubleshooting networking infrastructures.

Prerequisites: Familiarity with Cisco IOS/IOS XE, IPv4 and IPv6 TCP/IP networking protocols, VPN technology, implementation of MPLS technology, and IP routing fundamentals.

Concentration examination: The prerequisites for these differ as per the subject matter of the respective certification and are given below:

300-510 SPRI

300-515 SPVI

300-535 SPAUTO

The CCNP certification cost for this course ranges from INR 50,000 to INR 144,300.

CCNP Certified CyberOps Professional

Core examination 350-201 CBRCOR: For this CCNP certification, the candidate is expected to have a good command over core cybersecurity concepts like terminology, techniques, and automation protocols. Concentration examination: The prerequisites for these differ as per the subject matter of the respective certification and are given below:

300-215 CBRFIR

The CCNP certification cost for this course is INR 50,000.

CCNP Certified DevNet Professional

Core examination 350-901 DEVCOR: For this CCNP certification, the candidate is expected to know thoroughly about coding with the Python, Java, C# or Ruby programming languages, system operation on AWS, Ethernet and TCP/IP networking, APIs and their utilization, software development strategies, and software design methodologies. Concentration examination: The prerequisites for these differ as per the subject matter of the respective certification and are given below:

300-435 ENAUTO

300-835 CLAUTO

300-635 DCAUTO

300-535 SPAUTO

300-735 SAUTO

The CCNP certification cost for this course is INR 50,000.

Which CCNP certification course you enroll for should depend upon your field of interest, your choice of career, and your skillset. Earning a reputed Cisco certification can mean the much-awaited thrust in the career that you have been looking for!