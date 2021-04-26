What to look for when you need a bigger vehicle.

Like many people, you may be looking to buy a bigger vehicle for any number of reasons. With the automotive industry as saturated as it is. This can be a huge commitment, it could take weeks to research and find the best possible vehicle for the best possible price. Unfortunately, many do not have that luxury, most people who are looking for a vehicle need it now! So take a walk with me, as I give you the rundown between the new Hyundai Tucson and the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Hyundai brand.

A staunch South Korean business model, that started in 1967.

Hyundai has become the world’s largest unified automobile fabrication facility. With fuel economic vehicles produced in the millions of units, this company stands its ground in competition. Not only are their vehicles affordable, they are also reliable, and easy to maintain and fix if necessary. With 32 different vehicle models manufactured in the last 50 years, and only 12 have been discontinued. It’s a safe bet to say that Hyundai will be around for a long time to come.

Tucson or Sante Fe.

With Hyundai’s 20 current in product models, we will look at two important ones, The Tucson, and The Sante Fe. Currently highlighted in their SUV model group, these two vehicles have their main model group as well as the Hybrid and HEV sub models.

Below are some quick facts to get you up to speed.

Hyundai Santa Fe: Production for this vehicle started in 2001, making it the oldest in the group to still be in current production. With production years following 2001 and every year after.

Production for this vehicle started in 2005, making it the second oldest in the group to still be in production. With production years following 2005 and every year after that. Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: Not Currently on the market until 2022. While this vehicle is still in it’s infant stages, they have announced and are currently working on producing these vehicles.

How to choose the biggest one?

For this informational section, we are going to look at the Santa Fe base model, and the Tucson base model.

Based on information from 2020 we know this about the Santa Fe:

It costs between $18,000 and $44,000 USD.

It gets anywhere between 22-25 Miles Per Gallon.

It has 5 seats, but boasts that it is very roomy.

It is a pretty decent value vehicle.

The Santa Fe has 35.4 ft3 of storage, and it has a total of 71.5 ft3 with the seats.

Based on information from 2020 we know this about the Tucson:

It costs between $15,000 and $34,000 USD.

It gets 23-25 Miles Per Gallon.

It also has 5 seats, but boasts that it is a compact SUV.

It too seems to be a pretty decent value vehicle.

The Tucson has 31 ft3 of storage in the trunk, and it has a total of 61.9 ft3 with the seats.

The one comment that makes and breaks these two vehicles.

Hyundai states “Santa Fe Models are great for towing and large families, Tucson is a good fit for small families”. Without that little snippet these two vehicles are almost indistinguishable. They are affordable, with good gas mileage and they look sporty too.

So there you have it, when looking for a bigger vehicle, the Hyundai Santa Fe is the perfect fit. Especially, when you can walk away with one for under $20,000 USD. It has plenty of room for the whole family, dogs included. You get a vehicle that’s been in production for the last 20 years and they have only improved since the beginning. It’s reliable, you get a warranty, and Hyundai is a trusted brand. Also, and this is the most important part. After all this research, you need to visit a Hyundai dealership to take a test drive! That way, you know what you’re buying. So at the end of the day you have nothing else to worry about or to research, other than where you’re going to go, and what it is that you’ll do, once you have this nice SUV sitting in your driveway.