Creating a website for your business is one surefire way to gain an edge over the competition. Whether you sell products or services, you need to create a website that’ll help you improve customer outreach. Most customers today are heading online to search for businesses with the products they want to buy. They go through the business’s website, where products are displayed to buy the products they want. So, what does it mean if you only run an offline business? You’re missing a bigger chance to rake in huge profits.

As a tradie wishing to take your business where money is, you can use WordPress to build an online website. With an online website, you’ll spread the word about those products or services you’re selling and attract more customers. In this article from https://www.whitepeakdigital.com/blog/wordpress-websites-for-tradies/, you’re going to learn why WordPress as a website builder is perfect for you and why it’s ideal for your business.

What is WordPress?

WordPress is a leading website builder. Most businesses and blogs around the world use WordPress to build and manage their websites. You can create a unique website from scratch using the many themes and plugins they offer. You can create a free website or a more professional one that requires you to pay for a domain name and hosting.

Why WordPress Websites Are Ideal for Tradies

1. It is Easy to Use.

Once created, you don’t need to waste a lot of time learning how to use it. WordPress plays a critical role in ranking your business on search engines. More customers know about your business when your business appears on the first page of Google search results. This is a good marketing strategy that helps you to generate more leads and increase sales.

With WordPress, tradies alter their websites the way they find perfect for their businesses. If you’re dealing with a business selling beauty products, you can customize themes to develop excellent graphics that your customers will find interesting.

2. Low Cost of Maintenance

To ensure you’re on top of the competition means you’ll have to incur some costs. Using WordPress to build and maintain your website is not always free. But this should not scare you at all. Even if you own a small business, WordPress ensures you stand a chance to join others selling online.

You only need to pay for a domain name when setting up your business. After that, you’ll be spending money on hosting every month. The charges are affordable for every tradie.

3. Mobile-Optimized

Besides creating a WordPress website using a desktop, you can use your mobile and build your business website. This gives WordPress websites an edge since it is easy to access a website using a smartphone. The truth is, most people are using their phones more often than desktops. When you create a website that customers can easily access using their phone, your business stands a better chance to be seen and make sales. Customers can use their phones to search for companies that sell products or services they want more quickly.

4. Use Google Analytics to Improve Functionality

It is necessary to find out how many customers are visiting your website and their buying trends. When you understand all that, you’ll improve or change some parts to attract more customers and retain the current ones. Google Analytics helps you assess your website’s traffic and make a follow-up on your marketing campaigns. If you find that your marketing is not going as intended, you can make several changes to make it right. You can also assess your Google ads by integrating them with Google Analytics to see how they perform.

5. Increased Website Speed

You know how it’s irritating to use a website that’s too slow to open. More often than not, you click the back button to look for a better website that opens at a higher speed. Slow websites for tradies negatively affect their marketing strategies. Customers hate such websites and prefer going where they will save time looking for what they want. You can use GT Metrix to test the speed of your website regularly. GT Metrix will show you how quickly your website is and suggest what to do to fix it if slow.

Conclusion

Tradies can use WordPress to create and manage their websites. WordPress is fit for all types of businesses that want to sell online. Whether you own a small business, a blog, or an enormous enterprise, WordPress will help you attract more customers and more sales. WordPress also makes it easy to set up your website and manage it without the need for much assistance.