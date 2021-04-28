ICMarkets is a well-known name in the industry. In total, the company has over 10 years of experience providing top-of-the-line financial products and services to an international audience. Currently, the firm is registered in Australia and Seychelles and serves clients from all across the globe.

While this broker has all of the products that you would expect from a top-notch broker, there are also additional investment programs and special offerings that will most certainly catch your attention whether you are a seasoned professional or a novice trader. This short ICMarkets review will guide you through some ABCs in terms of knowing the ICMarkets brand and its intriguing programs.

Very special programs

Active trading is something that attracts people who want to learn how financial markets work. However, most investors are not interested in working themselves and would much rather hire someone to manage their finances. IC Markets offers all its clients several great programs.

MAM and PAMM account holders can upgrade their partnership by receiving access to the Raw Pricing program that assumes high liquidity and very good spreads. All customers receive detailed technical support.

White Label is a special program targeting high-caliber brokers and corporations that want to expand their portfolios. If you are interested in conducting large-volume deals and making financial decisions that can dramatically change your life, White Label is a product you should pay close attention to.

There are also special terms for affiliate program participants. The percentage cut is a great incentive for anyone who wants to invite new customers to IC Markets. The profit margin will change dynamically depending on the trading volume and profits of a trader invited via the referral program.

Technical details

There are five distinct types of accounts that you can use for trading at IC Markets:

The demo is a training account where you can test the platform risk-free;

Raw Spread is a good choice for active traders;

Standard is an account with no commission and spreads up from 1 pip;

If you are a Muslim, you can also choose to create an Islamic account.

The main technological advantage of working with IC Markets is that you can use the cTrader platform which is a great choice for people who want to trade actively or scalpers. The platform grants you access to up to 50 liquidity providers and offers a wide array of tools to minimize losses and increase profits when trading actively.

MT4 and MT5 platforms are also available to people who want to have a little bit more flexibility in terms of technical analysis. While most modern brokers offer a good choice of technical analysis instruments such as indicators and addons, nothing beats MT4 in terms of adaptability.

Users can choose from a variety of currencies to work with. While many other brokers may limit their clients in terms of which currency is used in their accounts, IC Markets allows you to operate with USD, AUD, GBP, JPY, and other currencies. The list of banking options is also quite expansive and includes PayPal, NETELLER, Union Pay, FasaPay, RapidPay, and BTC.

The minimum deposit is relatively low but still cuts out many novice traders who are still not sure whether they want to start trading with real money. Depositing over $200 is quite a sum for some people. However, you can always start with a demo account and test your limits before committing any cash.

The leverage is up to 1:1500 which is nice for those who want to start earning money as quickly as possible. You may lose your funds faster with bigger leverage. Nevertheless, it is always a good thing to have an opportunity to get a bigger profit on a sure deal. IC Markets uses NAB and Westpac as main liquidity providers.

If you have some experience with algorithmic trading and want to use your automated tools to improve your profits, IC Markets allows it. While they don’t have an advanced automated trading system themselves, they are not against their customers using such tools.This ICMarkets review is mostly positive since the broker is a reliable, well-known, and respected company that has been around for over a decade. You will surely enjoy working with IC Markets.