In the past decade the internet has made casino play more accessible than ever before. Instead of having to travel to a large, purpose-built casino, roulette, blackjack and baccarat fans can play their favourite games at bestcasino.co.uk from the comfort of their own homes.

Playing on your phone or computer in the relaxed setting of your own home can however, make you forget one of the key reasons we play these games – to win money.

In this article, we will share with you 5 great tips that can help to keep you focused on the end goal of growing your bank balance. Read on to find out what they are…

#1 Research Your Provider

There are hundreds of Live Casino websites out there vying for your business, so don’t settle for the first site that you find.

Be sure to shop around, paying particular attention to two things: customer reviews and welcome offers.

The first should go a long way to assuring you of the safety and customer service credentials of your potential new Live Casino. If you find a plethora of one-star reviews chastising the company for withholding funds, poor software or non-existent customer service, give them a swerve.

Once you have found a couple of decent, trusted sites be sure to check out their welcome offers and bonuses for new players. On average, the cost of acquiring a new customer to a business is $70, so remember your value.

If the welcome offers are stingy then look elsewhere, it won’t be hard to find another site with an enticing offer that can set you on your way to making profits.

#2 Don’t Drink

The majority of large casinos offer free food and alcohol to their guests as long as they are actively playing table or slot games. When people visit big casinos for the first time and find out this fact they are usually overcome with excitement, but they shouldn’t be…

There’s a very good reason that casino operators choose to have this policy and it is because alcohol makes people lose their inhibitions, making them much more likely to bet frivolously and play for longer.

Unfortunately for online Live Casinos, they don’t have the option to offer their customers’ free drinks so don’t do their job for them. Even if you’re only playing slot machines, you still need to have a clear head for decision making.

If you win big, treat yourself with a few drinks after you’ve finished playing, but try to avoid drinking and playing and if you don’t, just make sure that you don’t get wasted. Whilst playing tipsy isn’t advisable, it is still better than playing when you’re blind drunk.

#3 Research House Edge

If you’re an experienced casino visitor you’ll most likely be aware of house edge, which is what allows casinos to turn profits.

If you haven’t heard this term before, it is used to describe the money that a casino will win on average from each game.

For example, most slot machines have a house edge between 3% and 6%, which means for every $100 wagered they will make a profit of $3 – $6.

If you’re playing slots, the house edge should be stated in the description of the game and when it comes to table games like blackjack, a quick Google search should give you a good idea of what to expect.

If your sole aim when playing with a Live Casino is to make money, then make sure that you mainly play games with as low a house edge as possible.

#4 Strategize

There is a common misconception amongst the public that casino games are all a matter of luck and chance which is simply not true.

Of course, the house edge prevents players from consistently winning every time they join a table game of spin the reels on a slot.

However, you can reduce the effect of the house edge significantly if you employ a tried and tested strategy.

For casual players, blackjack has a house edge of between 1.5% and 2.5%, however if you use something like the Martingale Strategy or the Fibonacci Method you can reduce that figure to as little as 0.05%.

This is true not just of blackjack but of all the major table games that you will find at a Live Casino, so before you sit down to play, spend some time researching a tried and tested strategy.

#5 Bet Little & Often

Practice makes perfect, so if you want to get better at your favoured casino game you will need to play as often as you can.

The best way to do that is by wagering the lowest stake possible when you take a seat at the virtual table.

Tempting as it may be, wagering $1 instead of 1 cent can actually be counterproductive in the long-run. Sure, you’ll have more money in the bank if you win, but if you don’t your bankroll will diminish pretty quickly.

So whenever you decide to play a table game for the first time, pick the lowest wager possible which will allow you to acquaint yourself with the game and fine tune the strategies that you have researched.

Now you’ve made your way through our 5 great Live Casino tips, it’s time to start your research so you can move toward maximising your profits and having way more fun when you play casino games online.