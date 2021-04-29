Those who want to earn a fortune on stock trading may find education crucial. Knowledge helps you to build a winning strategy for investments, open a trading account at the proper place, and choose the type of investment. This guide was created to walk you through the primeval rules of trading. Read it to become more confident in your actions.

Choose the Broker

Start your work by opening your brokerage account. Make sure that the stock brokerage you choose has a reliable reputation. Don’t hesitate to search for information about the company before you sign up for it. The Internet is filled with millions of reviews from happy or angry clients, which you may find helpful. Make sure you are working with the best. Consider the next factors:

The fees the brokerage asks from you as a commission. Many of them offer free-of-charge trading;

Professional website and user-friendly mobile app;

Research tools that you can use;

Educational articles and materials available for clients;

Positive reviews of clients and reputation of the brokerage on the market. You may either go with Charles Schwab and Fidelity or pay attention to the newcomers like SoFi, Robinhood, or WeBull.

Research the Stocks

After you open the account, you may start buying stocks. However, the question about which stocks to buy concerns even the most experienced traders from time to time. Each trader usually has their own strategy when it comes to choosing stocks. You may find numerous pieces of advice from experienced brokers online. Usually, they recommend beginning with exchange-traded funds or ETFs. These funds provide you with the package of stocks if you don’t know which company to choose. They replicate Nasdaq, S&P500, and Dow Jones indices. You can also extend your portfolio with bonds and other assets, apart from stocks.

The Type of Trade

You always have a choice when it comes to the type of order you want to use. The basic types are:

Limit orders don’t have to be implemented immediately. They provide you with control over the price you want to pay;

Market orders. They must be performed immediately for the most profitable price that is offered at this very moment.

The Price for Trade

You have to take control of your budget but be ready to overpay. Pay attention to the expenses, the money you have to pay to buy stocks and trade or hold them. The commission fee is a part of these expenses, and you have to ask for it from the brokerage. Even if your brokerage does not have a fee, there are expense ratios. They are the funds that are under the control of the person who receives the percentage of assets of the funds yearly. Don’t forget about risk tolerance that must be considered beforehand.

Begin Your Trading

After you learn everything you need, you have to start acting. The new knowledge will come with time anyway. All you have to do is to calculate your chances, pick the best brokerage, and act. Choose your strategy and don’t hesitate to change it when you learn more.