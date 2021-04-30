You have probably known the relationship between smoking and nicotine for a long time, maybe you have read many articles about it, including the main topic of the consequences it may have on the lungs and the respiratory tract, however, did you know that smoking is also related to heart disease, stroke, and other chronic diseases? Smoking can increase the risk of diseases of the bladder, throat, mouth, kidneys, cervix, and pancreas. If you’re in the process of quitting smoking, keep reading, because this article will be of your interest

Effective Resources to Help You Quit Smoking

If you have made the decision to quit, it is an important step for your health. It is necessary to be aware that the decision to quit smoking is only the beginning of the process, but its implementation is not usually easy. There are different options, some more effective than others, to help the smoker to stop smoking, among the most used are: electronic cigarettes, filters, herbs and supplements and nicotine sachets.

That’s when medicines and other resources can help you to quit for good. Among these methods of nicotine replacement, Nicopods are the less harmful way to use nicotine. Likewise, there are several more such as:

Electronic cigarettes

Cigarettes and similar electronic devices are not scientifically proven to be effective in combating smoking. This is due to the fact that there is not yet enough evidence or research in this regard.

Some smokers decide to replace their habit with electronic cigarettes, but this method is not a viable option to quit smoking. But people who smoke and switch to e-cigarettes continue to expose their health to potentially serious risks.

Filters

The function of the filters is as its name indicates, to notably reduce the percentages of nicotine and tar, but they do not help in the idea of quitting this habit.

Some kind of supplement to replace nicotine

There is very little scientific that supports the effectiveness of homeopathic and herbal products as smoking cessation options. This type of alternative is sold as dietary supplements, they do not usually need legal permits to sell them, but their effectiveness has never been proven. With it is evident, that the manufacturers do not have the obligation of the demonstration of if these products are effective.

Check and carefully read the labels of any product that you’re considering using in order to help you quit. Scientifically, efficacy in helping people quit smoking has not been proven so far. Most of these supplements that are offered, are composed of herbs or extracts of it, but are not nicotine.

Nicotine pills and pouches (Nicopods)

For decades, nicotine gums have helped people successfully quit smoking. You can buy gum or pills at a pharmacy without a prescription. The instructions on the labels of these products must be followed in detail, with special emphasis on the recommended dose. Do not drink coffee, orange juice, soda, or alcohol 15 minutes before putting a gum or Nicopods pouch in your mouth or while you are drinking it. These drinks reduce the replacement effect of nicotine.

Conclusions

Regardless of which way you choose to quit smoking, you can be sure that you are taking an important step to improve your health and extend your life. Don’t give up and keep trying if you experience a relapse throughout the process. It’ll be worth it.