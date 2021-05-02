The German Henkell Freixenet , a group that controls 50% of Freixenet, had a turnover of 1,195 million euros last year , 7.4% less than in 2019, due to the incidence of covid-19, although it managed to maintain its world leadership in the sparkling wine business.

The world’s leading sparkling wine producer , which owns brands such as Henkell, Mionetto, Freixenet, Fürst von Metternich, Segura Viudas or Heart Wines , among others, has highlighted that, adjusting for consolidation and currency exchange effects, turnover would have fallen even less, 6.5%.

Henkell Freixenet highlights in a statement that last year he managed to limit the impact of the pandemic on his sales and demonstrated a “resilience capacity” despite the fact that the pandemic fully affected the hotel and restaurant industry, paralyzed the market and gave rise to restrictions on mobility and tourism.

As for Freixenet , controlled in equal parts by the German Henkell Freixenet and the Ferrer family , it specifies that it sold 99.3 million bottles worldwide, 5.1% more than in 2019 , reaching a new maximum. sales in 2020 despite the pandemic , and more than 80% of sales are already made abroad, in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the United States.

In particular, the company highlights the good performance of the Freixenet Prosecco and Freixenet Italian Rosé brands in the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and the Benelux region.

As for Freixenet’s still wine business , the company states that “it evolved positively after the successful international launch of the Freixenet Wine Collection, which is triumphant in the United Kingdom, Germany and Brazil among other countries and will soon arrive in Spain. sales growth of the already consolidated Freixenet Mederaño and Freixenet Mía in the German market “.

Likewise, in Spain the Freixenet brand (including cavas such as Cordón Negro, Carta Nevada, Freixenet ICE or Elyssia) maintained the leadership of the sparkling wine category, the company clarifies, adding that in the United Kingdom the sales of the Freixenet and of the “i heart Wines” wines (which are also distributed in Spain) registered “strong double-digit growth”.

In the United States and Mexico , where sales in general have also suffered from the pandemic, the Freixenet and Segura Viudas brands also demonstrated their strength.

The vice president and CEO of Grupo Freixenet, Pere Ferrer , has assured that 2020 has experienced “an unprecedented scenario”, but that the company has known how to adapt to the new context and demonstrate “its strength and vision for the future to continue being leaders in the sector and respond to the reality of the market “.

“At the moment we assume that demand will recover in the restaurant, hotel and catering sectors in the second half of the year, depending on the progress of the vaccination campaign and the development of the pandemic .

By 2021, we expect a stable or slightly increasing consumption in the segment of wines, sparkling wines and spirits “, has assured for his part the CEO of Henkell Freixenet,Andreas Brokemper. Henkell Freixenet is the sparkling wines, wines and spirits division of Germany’s Oetker .