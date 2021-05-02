For many moons, people have been well aware that you are able to earn money online via online surveys, but unfortunately, there have been a few scams during this time. Luckily, sites such as Survey Junkie have come along and completely removed scam from their platform full of initiative and realism. In this Survey Junkie review, you will find out all of the ways that Survey Junkie has made its way up to become one of the most trusted apps in the industry not just now, but ever.

It is one of the very few legitimate survey panels for people who are looking to make a little bit of extra money. It caters very well to a large variety of people including those with different demographics and interests. Most people using the Survey Junkie app will find that the surveys they qualify from are delivered straight to their inboxes, so they don’t miss out. Survey Junkie is incredibly easy to use, and its design is clean, simple, and interesting so that absolutely anyone can use it without struggle.

In only a matter of minutes, you can sign up and begin earning money. It is one of the oldest active survey panels and the fact that it has survived for this long proves just how lucrative it is. Its history dates way back to 2005 which means that it had more than 15 years’ worth of experience behind it as well as new research. The platform has welcomed over 11 million accounts and Survey Junkie now claim that more than 3 million of those accounts are still active.

Survey Junkie works with a rather large variety of big brands worldwide and it is extremely transparent about the value of its surveys as well as how your opinions go into improving customer experiences all over the world.

How does Survey Junkie work?

Survey Junkie is incredibly easy to set up and get running and it is for that reason that it can’t be praised enough. While the eligibility for surveys is all about supply and demand, you will soon enough find your balance building up, usually in a few weeks time. Here is what you need to know to get started and begin making money on Survey Junkie.

Creating an account

As stated beforehand, getting started with Survey Junkie is incredibly easy. When you begin to create your profile, you will need to answer some very basic questions regarding yourself and where you live. The answers that you provide will help to determine which surveys you can qualify to take.

There aren’t any right or wrong answers, so it is best to answer the questions sincerely instead of focusing on answering in a specific way. Once your account is active, you can easily check back to see which surveys you qualify for or you can check your email inbox. As of now, only people located in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand are eligible to complete surveys with Survey Junkie.

Getting paid

Just the same as most online survey panels, you won’t ever get rich from using Survey Junkie. They commit entirely to their transparency and even Survey Junkie themselves say on their website that you will not get rich using Survey Junkie. The honesty and transparency are seriously admirable, and much appreciated.

The amount you will get depends entirely on the length of the survey and just how many surveys you will get invited to; it cannot be guaranteed. The average pay rate for each individual survey is around $3 which is on par with many others in the industry.

The pros and cons of Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is a fantastic platform that pays you to give your opinion wherever necessary. It enables all of the eligible participants to earn some extra dollar. It is a legitimate and trustworthy way to make money with only a few minutes of your time.

Pros

Low minimum cash out threshold

Extremely easy to use

Compatible with PayPal

Cons

Very poor customer service

Very limited surveys available

Is Survey Junkie right for you?

There is a high chance that you’ve heard of Survey Junkie before, and perhaps you have even given it a shot. It has changed a lot over time, so what it once was is completely different to what it is now. It is highly recommended that you create an account with them because it is a great way to earn some money quickly.

You definitely won’t get rich but signing up for a few different survey platforms can help you yield significant sums in the long term. There is very little effort required, so it is well worth the time.

Check out Survey Junkie and create your free profile now and while you’re at it, go read this Betterment review.