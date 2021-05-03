Saba has reached an agreement in principle with the logistics company Districenter (Holding M. Condeminas) to become a shareholder in the operator Geever , specialized in last-mile distribution , and which currently has warehouses in five Barcelona car parks on the network of Saba, with a forecast of increasing them to nine.

During the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, held online this Wednesday in Barcelona, ​​the President of Saba, Salvador Alemany, and the CEO, Josep Martínez Vila, announced this operation, which will culminate in the coming weeks , and which gives continuity to the parking model that Saba has been promoting for years: mobility service hubs that take advantage of their strategic locations in city centers, their capillarity and uninterrupted service to work as an integrated agent in mobility of people (electric vehicle, sharing, one-person mobility) and goods (last mile).

Alemany explained that the collaboration with Geever for more than two years has resulted in the reduction of failed deliveries – the so-called absurd logistics – by half (15% of all deliveries that do not reach their destination and that represent nine million trips, mostly in vans only in Barcelona and Madrid).

The entry of goods in the car parks, converted into distribution microhubs , takes place at night, and the exit, with sustainable and single-person vehicles, a sustainable model that contributes to this reduction in congestion and pollution.

For his part, Martínez Vila added that Saba contributes to the culture of collecting purchases over the Internet at e-commerce ticket offices , which also allow them to be returned, ” reducing traffic in city centers and the pollution , in line with sustainable microdistribution “.

Despite the impact of the health crisis, the company’s income reached 198 million euros at the end of 2020 (-34%) and Ebitda, 72 million euros (-48%). In the same way, rotation activity has decreased by 47% and the number of subscribers, by 15%, as a result of the pandemic and the mobility restrictions imposed by government authorities.

Saba is positioned as a reference operator that manages 387,000 parking spaces in 1,155 car parks in 182 cities in 9 countries. In addition, it has 1,250 sharing spaces in Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and Chile, and 400 electric charging points in five countries: Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Chile and Italy.

In addition, Saba has launched together with Endesa ParkElectric , the first commercial product on the market designed for subscribers and that includes a reserved space and the linked charging service.