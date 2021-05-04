Australia has always been a key market for any investor worth their salt. The country offers a host of possibilities for companies looking for both short-term and long-term investments. Yet one thing that works against Australia is its isolated location. A trip to the land down under is both costly and time-consuming. That’s why it is crucial that you apply for the right Australia visa for your trip.



Working (Holiday) visa

Australia is known as one of the most popular countries for young adults to spend their gap year. The government has made a special visa available for this, the Working Holiday Visa. With this visa type, you are allowed to perform manual labour during your stay in Australia. It lasts for twelve months and allows you to work for the same employer for up to six months. The visa does have an age limit, however. The maximum age to qualify for a Working Holiday Visa is 30 years. What’s more, this visa type is quite expensive, costing around £250 for a single one.

ETA visa Australia

Another visa type, and one of the most popular ones for travellers headed to Australia, is the ETA visa. The ETA is an electronic visa type, meaning it can be applied for online. Like the Working Holiday Visa, it is also valid for one year, and allows you to leave and enter Australia an unlimited number of times. However, an ETA visa does not allow you to perform manual labour. To do so, you need a special work permit.

eVisitor visa Australia (subclass 651)

Finally, there is the eVisitor visa. This visa strongly resembles the ETA visa, with one key difference: it is a fair bit cheaper. The downside is that the ETA is available to more nationalities compared to the eVisitor. The eVisitor is therefore meant for countries which the Australian government deems safe and reliable, to offer their citizens an added benefit when travelling to the country. The UK is one of these countries, which is unsurprising considering the close ties between the two nations.



Business trip? Get an eVisitor visa

Business trips rarely involve actual physical work. They are generally short stays during which introductions are made, negotiations are had or conferences are attended. With an eVisitor visa, all of this is allowed. And this is where a lot of mistakes are made, leading to unnecessary spending. Work permits can cost quite a penny, as does the ETA visa. The eVisitor visa Australia is by far the cheapest out of all the visa options for Australia, only costing £14.95 per visa. In other words, a business trip to Australia does not have to be a costly endeavour, at least as far as visas are concerned.

The application procedure for getting an eVisitor visa is also very straightforward, especially when compared to some of the other visa types. To get an eVisitor, all you need to do is fill out the online application form. This form is fairly short and can be filled out in as little as five to ten minutes. Approval generally takes around five days.

Additionally, an eVisitor visa Australia is of course also a tourist visa. You are not limited to just business work during your trip. If you have friends or family living in Australia, you are free to visit them. The only requirement attached to the visa is that you don’t work in Australia and that you don’t overstay the validity length of three months.