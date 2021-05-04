If there is one thing that every business is striving for, it is more sales! If you are looking to drive more sales at your business, one strategy to consider is incorporating attractive imagery onto your website. The right imagery can help to boost your bottom line considerably.

With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at how images help drive sales, as well as providing some tips and suggestions on choosing images for your website.

How do images increase sales?

Images help to drive sales because they enable people to view your products in full. Photographs from different angles give people a real feel of what the product would be like. There is no denying that online shopping is thriving at the moment, and it has become increasingly popular as a result of the lockdown measures.

However, one distinct advantage that in-person shopping has is that you can view the product – you can touch it, see it, and feel it. The same cannot be said for online shopping. Nevertheless, beautiful and high-quality imagery helps to bridge this gap. People cannot only view the product up-close, but they can see it in action as well, which is an advantage you don’t typically get with in-store shopping.

Therefore, carefully chosen images can give online businesses a clear advantage when it comes to driving sales. But what happens if your business is service based? How do you find imagery that gets across the services you provide?

A photo-sharing solution is a good choice. Fresh photographs are available all of the time via the likes of Clickasnap, so you can ensure that your website is filled with interesting, exciting, and original photographs. Most people tend to resort to stock photo sites, but these are too widely used, and you will often find that the photo you download is featured on thousands of other sites, which is not going to do anything in terms of making your business stand out from the crowd.

Connecting your customers

The right imagery helps to create a connection between the consumer and the brand. By showing imagery of the service a business provides in different circumstances, people can help to see the real-life benefit of using the service and this can compel them to buy. Images are critical in purchasing decisions.

Would you buy a product if you did not know what it looked like? It is unlikely! And this is the same with service-based businesses. Prospective clients need to understand the services and how they could benefit from them. This is what good imagery provides.

You must choose photographs with care to experience these benefits

There are clearly many benefits that are associated with using photographs to boost sales. However, to experience these benefits, you must choose images carefully. You need to ensure that the images you select connect and resonate with your customers. They must relate to your brand, and the products and services that you provide.

You need to put yourself in your target consumer base’s shoes. You need to understand what appeals to them and what would entice them to purchase a product. After all, irrelevant and unappealing images can be just as bad as not having any photographs at all, if not worse.

By now you should have an insight into great imagery and how it can drive sales. As you can see, images play a critical role when it comes to driving your bottom line and increasing the number of sales that you make. However, if you are to experience these benefits, it is imperative that you select photographs with care. Simply incorporating images for the sake of it will not have the desired effect.