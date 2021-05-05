Just like any other device or equipment, boiler breakdowns are eventually inevitable. When they do, you will find yourself in a nightmare, leaving you cold and freezing especially during cold days. So, if you feel wretched and are suffering from your antiquated, malfunctioning, defective, inefficient, and thus, energy-wasting boiler and you’ve been hoping or even praying for a replacement, the government’s free boiler grant is the easy answer.

How

You may acquire a Free Boiler fully funded by the United Kingdom government or having alternative options like “Buy now , Pay later” with a markdown cost.

How it started

In 2018, the United Kingdom government via the Energy Company Obligation (ECO3) scheme ventured into partnership with private energy suppliers, giving them the license to provide the energy needs of the households throughout the country. Now with this government-backed scheme, the government has forged a contract with the so-called BIG SIX consisting of the country’s biggest suppliers of energy, that includes:

British gas

Scottish Power

E.ON

Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE)

EDF

nPower

The government has devolved the obligation to these six contracted energy suppliers to replace and install energy efficient boilers and provide maintenance boiler services to the households of qualified residents.

Availment of the grant entitles you to a lot of benefits. For one, it saves you from the hazards of unexpected breakdown in the middle of a bad weather when immediate help may not be readily available. Second, a newly installed boiler offers you better efficiency, more savings on energy, and consequently, more financial savings due to lower electricity bills. Then, unknown to most, inefficient boilers are linked with issues concerning global warming as well as carbon footprints and emissions. Thus, having a new boiler installed in your home empowers you to contribute to the government initiative towards environmental sustainability.

What’s more to this grant

The scheme incentivizes UK residents by offering services for energy efficient boiler without cost or, in some cases, at a subsidized or discounted rates. In cases of subsidy, some may be required to contribute. Otherwise, a grant is free of charge; thus, grantees shall not be obliged any repayment at all. Naturally though, while the free broiler grant is offered to the public, it involves minimal eligibility criteria for you to be entitled to it.

What qualifications should applicants possess

You will most likely be approved of the grant if:

You have a boiler that’s 7 years old and above You own the home where at least one person lives permanently. You need LPG, gas, oil, or electric supply in your home You are a recipient of any one of the income related benefits such as Job Seekers’ Allowance, Child Tax Credit, Disability Living Allowance, and Income Support, among others.

Grant tips

If you are ready to take on the offer, the following tips may help. Begin by going through the initial assessment process that’s accessible online. You will simply need your postcode to book a free online survey through Free Boiler Grant. In less than a minute, you will find out your eligibility for the grant. If you are found ineligible, you may apply for subsidy. If you are qualified, apply for the grant online. Soon, your energy supplier will deal with you through their authorized professional advisor who will assist you throughout the process until your new boiler is delivered and installed in your home.

Those who have availed are certainly enjoying the warmth of your homes. For those who haven’t, it’s the best time to open your laptops and personal computer or take up your phones and avail of the energy efficient boiler assessment through the free boiler grant.