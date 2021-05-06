While there certainly are some people in the world who enjoy managing their finances, I know that the majority of us really don’t. So, whether you’re looking for an easy way to manage your finances, or if you really are a spreadsheet connoisseur, Tiller Money may be the best option for you! This Tiller Money review is an insightful way of gaining an understanding of your finances in an easy way.

You can aggregate your financial information in one singular place as opposed to other platforms that will skew your financial information entirely. While the word spreadsheet may definitely scare some people away, keep in mind that you don’t need to have any understanding of how to use Excel or Google Sheets to take advantage of Tiller Money. It also helps you to keep track of your spending and it also provides you with daily and monthly reports on your financial activity.

Tiller Money was founded by Peter Polson in Seattle, Washington in the year 2014. It has expanded very well over time and more recently it has expanded from just Google Sheets to include Microsoft Excel. The easiest way to utilize Tiller Money is to take advantage of the Tiller Money Foundation Template. When you use it, your financial data is automatically pulled into the spreadsheet and you will be able to track your transactions, current balances, and set monthly/annual budgets.

To make sure all of your needs are met, you are able to fully customize our spreadsheet which will make your life so much easier. In only a few minutes, you are able to connect all of your accounts. From there, Tiller Money will do the rest, so you no longer have to stress about your financials. Check out this Atom Finance review for more great information!

Tiller Money features

The features offered by Tiller Money may be quite simple, but in the financial world, they are quite substantial and impressive. For the average person, Tiller Money will be more than sufficient to track finances and get into budgeting. While it may lack more advanced features such as bill paying and the tracking of your investments, the majority of people will largely benefit from using Tiller Money to manage their finances.

Daily Email Summaries

One of the best features of this is that you never have to revisit or constantly check Tiller Money to know what you need to know about your finances. In fact, users are able to set up a great daily email summary that will provide you with the details of the latest balances on your account as well as any transactions you have made. This then prevents you from any unpleasant surprises when you go to check your finances.

Create a Budget Sheet

Budgeting can be extremely hard at times, especially if you have no prior knowledge to understand what you’re doing and that’s where Tiller Moneys fully customizable budget sheet comes in. With this, you are able to easily customize different income and expense categories as well as manage multiple time frames whether it be monthly or quarterly. There are no formulas required to get it up and running and categories can even be hidden from your budget.

Automatic Data Population

Once you have connected your accounts to Tiller Money, the rest of the process happens automatically so you don’t really need to do anything. Make sure you check back every so often for the latest data on your finances, though. Tiller Money can also link to more than 10,000 institutions so pretty much anyone is able to use it.

When you connect your accounts, it is good to know that Tiller Money has your best interest at heart. You don’t give Tiller Money access to your accounts, so security is never an issue, however, Two-factor authentication via Google Sheets helps to add an additional layer of data security.

The pros and cons of Tiller Money

Tiller Money is a fantastic financial planning and budgeting platform. Your personal finance information is fed into the platform using automation and it is a great tool for anyone who struggles to manage their finances. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons.

Pros

Quick daily activity summaries

Template spreadsheets

Financial information is pulled automatically

Cons

No investment tools at all

Only available for use on Google Sheets and Excel

Tiller Money is highly praised for its simple and user-friendly approach to financial management as well as budgeting. It is perfect for average people, however, regular investors and people planning for retirement may want to consider looking at other platforms. Tiller Money offers a very helpful and simple solution that offers value for money which makes it great for people that are just getting into personal finance and budgeting.

Check out Tiller Money and take advantage of their 30-day free trial now.