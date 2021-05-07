Although there are still ongoing studies about the numerous benefits of CBD, so far the evidence shows that this natural substance can actually be very beneficial for people’s both physical and mental health. As a result, tons of new CBD-infused products are hitting the market every day which contributes to the increasingly growing CBD industry. A type of product that has recently become a consumer favorite are CBD drinks.

Just like every other CBD-infused product, the main ingredient in CBD beverages is cannabidiol which comes from the cannabis sativa plant. The main thing to remember here is that it is not a psychoactive substance. This means that consuming any CBD drink won’t get you high because they are almost THC-free. In addition to its refreshing effects, CBD beverages also offer several health benefits including reducing anxiety, pain relief and even maintaining the health of your skin.

From flavored waters and sodas to powder mixes and energy drinks, here is a brief list of the six most popular CBD beverages you should definitely try out this year.

CBD tea

If you are looking for a hot brew that includes concentrations of the natural compound, then CBD tea is an excellent choice. This drink comes in many flavors which in combination with CBD provide additional health benefits.

For example, CBD blended with green tea is a very popular option among consumers. Green tea in general is highly rich in antioxidants that may help with numerous health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. When combined with CBD, the effects are simply magnified.

Another favorite choice among CBD users is CBD tea blended with turmeric and ginger. This powerful anti-inflammatory hot brew is perfect for settling the mind and calming the soul. If you want, you can add honey to sweeten the earthy notes.

CBD sparkling water

One of the latest forms of CBD-infused drinks that has hit the market is CBD water. It comes in a wide variety of flavors making it a very popular choice among consumers to get the most out of CBD’s potential health benefits.

However, the main problem with CBD water is that it usually contains trace amounts of the natural compound. This usually ranges between two to five milligrams depending on the brand. In fact, companies that make CBD water products rely on nanotechnology to decrease particle size and increase the body’s ability to absorb and utilize CBD.

In other words, they infuse the smallest amount of CBD into the product that will provide just the same effects and not exceed its daily recommended dose.

CBD coffee

Since coffee is known to provide that jittery feeling due to the high amounts of caffeine, combining it with CBD can certainly even you out. In fact, for many consumers, CBD coffee is seen as a way to calm the nerves while still getting you nice and energized.

For example, caffeine is known to signal the release of adrenaline in your body which also happens whenever you feel stressed. This further increases your blood flow and accelerates your breathing, so if you want to slow it down you should add a small amount of CBD. The calming effects of the natural compound in combination with caffeine can certainly help you feel relaxed while allowing you to take on the daily tasks with a subtle buzz.

CBD energy drinks

CBD energy drinks are another popular type of CBD beverage. They contain high doses of caffeine, sugar, taurine and vitamin B making them a go-to choice for the workout community. Some products even contain other additional ingredients such as fruit punch flavors, ginkgo biloba, and beta carotene, just to name a few.

So, if you are one of those people who regularly use CBD and occasionally have an energy drink before an intense workout session, then you should opt for a CBD energy drink to replace both. Not only will you reap the benefits of the natural compound, but you will also receive the energy you need to get through your training. All you need to do is choose your flavor and hit the gym feeling energized.

CBD protein powder

If you want, you can create your own CBD drink by opting for CBD protein powder. This dissolvable cannabinoid is mostly marketed to all kinds of workout enthusiasts who want to increase their performance abilities and energy levels.

For example, when you are engaged in an intense gym session, your body’s muscle fibers become taut. This often leads to inflammation that further delays muscle repair and growth. To avoid this from happening, you can add some CBD protein powder to your pre-workout drink and get through your workout sessions with much ease.

In addition to this, due to the presence of fatty acids in CBD protein powders, you will be able to lower the chances of heart diseases and regulate your blood pressure levels.

CBD alcoholic drinks

Although there is still ongoing research about combining alcohol and CBD, a wide variety of flavorful CBD-infused cocktails are now available to consumers. The fact that they can opt for a refreshing drink that is both relaxing and healthy at the same time is what actually tempts people to opt for this type of CBD drink.

In general, due to the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, when it is mixed in cocktails it can help treat different kinds of bodily pain and inflammation. In addition, it can help reduce anxiety levels and make you more relaxed.

Since CBD is typically used in the form of oil or tincture, you can add it to your favorite cocktail to enhance its flavor and increase the feel-good effect of the drink.

Final thoughts

If you are looking for subtle ways to consume this natural compound, CBD-infused drinks are a great way to start. There are numerous types of such products that contain moderate amounts of CBD and provide many potential health benefits to its consumers. The substance can be mixed with all kinds of flavors to enhance the taste of the drink and provide people with many feel-good effects.

So, to help you make the right choice, make sure you use our post as a reference to choose the best CBD-infused drink and seize the day feeling relaxed and energized at the same time.