Are you searching for the best possible SEO positions for your website in reference to your most desired keywords and search phrases? If so, you should definitely be taking advantage of SERP tracking tools, and the many benefits and keyword monitoring features they have to offer.

No only can they help you to change keyword positions and compare them with your competitors, they can also give you the upper edge over sites that aren’t actively monitoring such metrics and movements. In short, these tools put your website’s SEO on the right track and increase your organic traffic.

With all of that being said, there are plenty of SERP checker tools available on the market today. And while each of them help with the process of tracking your rankings and discovering new SEO opportunities, some are definitely better than others.

To help you discover which solution is best, we’ve listed some of the most recommended and used SEO tools and SERP checkers on the market today.

1 – Zutrix

Zutrix is a powerful SEO monitoring solution and SERP checker tool that allows site owners, bloggers and brands of all sizes to better understand where their sites are ranking in Google, and why. It’s also a great tool for keeping an eye on competitors in any given industry as well.

Unlike other SERP tools, where users are required to submit their credit card information for payment or for a free trial, Zutrix let’s users join for free. This immediately gives access to their SERP checker tool, and the ability to start monitoring up to 10 different keywords.

Zutrix also offers powerful SEO analytic tools that help with keyword analysis and more. Such features on the site also include:

GEO-Targeted Results

Unbeatable Speed

Flawless Accuracy

Real-Time Notifications

Location Independent Results

AI-Powered Accuracy

On-Time Notifications

Tracking Competitors

Sharable Reports

Keyword Lab for Ideas

If you are looking to get started with a great SERP checker today, than Zutrix should definitely be at the top of your list.

2 – SEMrush

SEMrush is one of the best SERP tracking tools for keyword monitoring. It is a perfect search engine optimization toolkit and is using by several digital marketing works. WPBeginner and many other companies are using this tool. With the help of its tracker feature, you can track your website’s keyword rankings. This tool also monitors different search terms of SERP features such as: knowledge panel, snippets, or Google site links.

SEMrush helps you to see the distribution of your rankings with time. Another feature of this tool to track competitor’s keywords. In this way, you can easily judge the search engine performance of your competitors.

3 – Ahrefs

Similar to SEMrush, Ahrefs is also the best tracker tool and used by several digital marketing professionals. With the help of its tracker feature, you can monitor keyword rankings. Ahrefs also performs different functions for effective SEO strategies.

To see visibility percentage.

Search engine result page features

Search volume

Keyword difficulty

Change the keyword’s position

Ahrefs compares your website with a competitor’s site. Put the URL of your competitors in its site Explorer feature and see organic keywords, number of backlinks, and gaps of quality content.

4 – MonsterInsights

MonsterInsights is an excellent Google Analytics plugin for WordPress. Through this SERP tracker tool, you can easily overview any data in your WordPress dashboard. MonsterInsights also monitors keyword rankings inside the admin area of WordPress.

This tool helps to see:

Number of clicks and impression

Click-through rate

Find the average position of specific keywords

This tracker tool assists in optimizing your website and rankings. For example, you find that your content ranks at 12th position, you can easily bring your content to the first page by optimizing your articles.

5 – SERPWatcher by Mangools

It is a powerful tool to monitor your search engine results page for your business. SERPWatcher by Mangools is a user-friendly tool, and you can start it easily. Put your website, select location, and then enter your specific keywords.

Through this tracker, you can easily judge the performance of your content in SERPs. It finds the following features of SERP.

Keyword rankings

Best position of specific keywords

Search volume

Estimate the visitors of one month

Keywords distribution

Performance index of your site

The best thing about this tracker tool is that you get daily updates about ranking through email. It helps you to run according to SERPs changes and acts quickly.

6 – SE Ranking

SE Ranking tracks keywords based on locations and devices. It is very useful to keep your SEO strategies on the right track. Add your website and specific keywords and use its dashboard to track keyword rankings, competitors, historical data, and many more.

SE Ranking is also used in:

To analyze the traffic

Create the best marketing plan

Measure SEO potential

Monitor backlinks

Which SERP Checker Tool is Best?

As we all know, SERP tracking tools are very important for your keyword rankings, and it’s also just as important for you to wisely use such data to improve your content creation and marketing efforts on a daily basis. Without taking action on the new data and knowledge that you have in place, there is little to no chance that you will see any positive movement in your rankings.

It’s also important to note that all of these tools are user-friendly and make the process of monitoring keywords extremely easy. Keyword rankings are essential for your good SEO strategy. If your keyword tracking is good and traffic is increasing, your SEO efforts are going well.

I hope this article assists you in finding the best SERP tracking tool to monitor keywords. Now go through the list and start analyzing the powerful backlink and search data provided by each of them.