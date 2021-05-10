Are you an Instagram freak who wants to increase your likes and followers, while also potentially becoming an influencer or getting famous in the process? If so, you aren’t alone… and with so many accounts on IG tryin to increase their follower counts and likes, it’s a very competitive market to be in.

With everyone now being on social media, everyone wants to be famous on Instagram and have an army of fans and followers that continually send thousands of likes to every update sent out. But the changing algorithms of Instagram don’t allow that to happen over night. This means, if you want to get more Instagram followers, you are going to need to follow their strict guidelines and play smart.

As more content creators and influencers continue to gain ground on Instagram, it’s important to try and not cheat the process. There are plenty of ways to get more followers fast, but by cheating, you may end up losing your account and not getting the following you were hoping for.

With all of that being said, let’s now take a look at five simple steps to increase your following and likes on Instagram.

5 Ways to Get More Likes and Followers on Instagram

It’s now time to highlight some of the most effective and working methods to driving new followers and likes to your IG account. Make sure you put in the time and effort to focus on the quality of content you put out there, as this is ultimately what’s going to pave the way for continued success today, tomorrow and for years to come.

1 – Creative Captions

In the world of digitalization, your content is everything. If you want to stand out from others and gain organic reach, your captions should be creative, appealing, and up to date. Creative content allows you to attract people. Also, try to post content according to the needs of your audience. So, post what your audience wants to see on your feed. Keep your captions short and meaningful. Captions will increase your post likes and followers.

2 – Hashtags

One of the most widely used and productive ways to increase your likes and followers is through hashtags. And with hashtags and trending events changing all the time, this is a method that anyone can quickly take advantage of, if they are willing to put in the necessary time and effort.

Hashtags are simple keywords that people use to engage a larger audience on social media. Millions of people follow a single hashtag. If your hashtag and content are related, then it is sure that people will like and follow your account for more. Study your targeted audience and use hashtags that are popular with them. By doing that, you will get organic likes and followers for sure.

3 – Viral Content

Another simple and easy way to get likes and followers is to post viral content. People want to see and learn about what is happening and why it is happening. You have to tell them why, and you have to inform them and educate them about what is viral on social media. Posting according to the viral trend will increase your post reach, and people will ultimately follow you to learn about more viral updates in the future.

Going viral is something most people dream of, but often comes so easy for many of the most popular users on Instagram. This means you are going to need to be creative and detailed in your content creation and marketing approach. And if you don’t find success the first time around, just try a new idea the next week!

4 – Giveaways

People will always want something free whether they need it or not. It gives them a sense of pleasure that they got something without paying for it. And when it comes to social media promotions and giveaways, this just makes people even more excited to act on such opportunities.

Another great way to increase your Instagram likes and followers is to do giveaways. As you have seen earlier, so many people post about it with some rules such as sharing this post on the story, mentioning five active contacts, etc. A single giveaway can provide your profile boast, and you can get many likes and followers organically.

5 – Infographics

Last but not least, it’s always a good idea to take advantage of what infographic has to offer.

Now, you might be wondering what it is and how can I start using them? In short, it’s a new terminology used for information on pictures. Graphics plays a vital role in attracting people to your content. And if you’d like to see some examples, simply visit Google and search for “infographics” and you will find millions of them right away.

As the average attention span of a person is 3 seconds, you have to make them stare for 3 seconds to react to something. You can only do this if you use eye-catching graphics with good color combinations and something written on it.

Why Instagram is Your Best Bet for User Growth Online

Social media is growing continuously with new people and brands going live all the time. And when you combine the likes of Instagram with the number of users on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat, you are now well into the billions.

So, if you want to grow your profile without using any backdoor or fake followers, you have to be on track — while also always keeping your end goal in mind. For the most part, the majority of influencers and famous users on social media didn’t have the goal to become popular with millions of followers overnight… this is simply something that happened over time as they continued to offer more value and content with the rest of the world.

Follow these simple steps in your daily Instagram posting. These tips will help you to increase your likes, followers, and Instagram content reach. Above mentioned tips are easy, safe, and according to the new Instagram algorithm update. I hope this article will help you to grow your Instagram profile likes and followers.