Have you ever been scammed? Even if you haven’t, you know it’s no fun. You feel taken advantage of, stressed out, and less trusting. At least, you should feel that way. If you don’t, there’s a good chance it’ll happen again.

You know what’s even worse? Getting scammed by someone promising to help you make money. It’s bad enough that you lost money, but you also lose out on an opportunity. It feels hopeless and you might just give up on something you were excited about.

I know, I’ve been there. That’s why I was skeptical when I read about this Modern Millionaires course at Netbooksreview.

It’s also the reason I wanted to take a look and share what I found. Because I want to help people avoid getting scammed (and hopefully make some money instead).

Let’s get into it and see if this course can make you a millionaire like it claims (find .

What’s the course about?

We’ll start with the basis of the course until we talk about the quality of it. The Modern Millionaires course is all about lead generation. What’s that? The first thing you should know is that it’s a simple business model. But the most important thing to understand is that lead generation is legit.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: generating leads. If you need a quick refresher on what leads are, they’re just people who have any sort of interest in a business. They might be contacting the business through email or they could express their interest by doing something as simple as clicking an ad. There are tons of ways to generate leads which is a good sign for this course.

How does it work?

Lead generation is simple when you take a quick look at it. There are a few pretty straightforward steps that make logical sense. The thing is, that simplicity doesn’t mean lead generation is easy. If you don’t know what you’re doing… Well, let’s just say you won’t be doing it for long.

That’s the idea behind the Modern Millionaires course. Some guidance goes a long way in any business, especially lead generation. But does the course tell you what you need to know so you can actually run a lead generation business?

To find out, we’ll briefly check out the modules of the course and see how they relate to the lead generation process.

Module 1: The foundation

So, you want to start a lead gen business. Your first step is to choose your niche. In other words, you need to decide what kind of business you want to do. Financial? Law? Health? That’s one place where this course shines: it gives you a list of over 100 niches so you can choose whatever you want.

Module 2: Business setup

It shouldn’t be a surprise if you’re familiar with ecommerce, but you need a website if you want to get into lead generation. Not a web designer? No problem, I’m not either. This course gives you all the resources you need to create a professional website, no matter your skill level or budget.

Module 3: Traffic generation and conversion

This is where lead generation really starts. You have your niche and your website, but now you need to point some traffic your way. That’s not always easy and can cost a lot of money. The MM course guides you through pay-per-click traffic channels like Google and Facebook ads to keep it easy. There’s more to it, but from there you learn how to convert that traffic into leads. Those leads then turn into customers which means profit for you.

Module 4: Automation

So, let’s assume you did all those steps the right way and you’re making some money generating and flipping leads. What now? You could keep doing what you’ve been doing, but you could do better. The final step of the course details how you can automate your business. That’s right, just set it and forget it. And yes, it’s legit. You have to be making enough to hire somebody, but it’s 100% viable to sit back, relax, and let the cash flow in.

Now you have a basic idea of lead generation and how it works. You also see how the Modern Millionaires course ties into the process. Just to make it totally clear, I recommend this course. Granted, it’s not going to get you rich overnight. Nothing will. But it’s a legitimate way to start a business from the ground up and turn it into a substantial passive income source.