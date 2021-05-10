Finding suitable sites for trading is a long and tiresome process. A trader’s profit is influenced by a dozen factors. You can predict them or adapt to them. Trading training takes time, but thanks to the availability of lessons on the presented platform, it is possible to save some time.

The Admiral Markets company is known for working with multiple platforms. They have gained popularity among traders. This allows users to choose suitable option among the presented ones and start earning in a convenient way. The list of available trading platforms includes:

MetaTrader 4;

MetaTrader 5;

MT Supreme Edition;

WebTrader.

Each of the presented options is interesting, but the company cannot determine which one is the most suitable for you. Customers can create demo accounts to study basic functions of these trading platforms. Thus, new traders will be able to make an informed decision based on their personal experience.

МТ4 trading platform

MetaTrader 4 is popular for its easy access to modern cutting-edge trading technologies. Admiral Markets couldn’t resist this trading platform and included it in the list of available ones for the registered traders.

To understand the specifics of MT4 work, you will need to pay attention to the main features:

execution modes;

market orders;

pending orders;

stop orders;

trailing stops.

Analytical information, copying trades and trading signals will allow you to set up automated trading and do other useful things. Beginners and experienced traders are offered an opportunity to buy a bot and use it for trading at their own discretion.

MT5 trading platform

MetaTrader 5 is an innovative trading tool. Traders can use both free and paid versions. The choice depends on the list of their requirements for the trading platform. For successful work on exchanges, the following functions can be used:

trading signals for tracking well-known traders and copying their deals;

freelance exchange for searching robots from novice software developers;

virtual trading hosting with the best trade execution.

The Admiral Markets broker doesn’t deprive its users of the right to choose, so you will need to make the final decision yourself, based on personal preferences.

MetaTrader Supreme Edition

The MetaTrader Supreme Edition extension can be installed on any device, regardless of its operating system. You will have to devote a lot of time to the study of this tool, since the creators of the trading software tried to include a lot of functions in one plugin.

Among the advantages that attract traders, it is worth noting the following:

an ability to trade using free professional toolkits;

a chance to conduct a quick analysis of information using convenient charts and assets;

setting up additional technical indicators and notification systems;

access to margin calculators and integrated calculators;

selecting a method for managing risks that are included in the system.

The functions of an indicator and an expert advisor are provided here too. Admiral Markets invites you to study the plugin’s features with the help of an experienced trader. To do this, you will need to watch some lessons on YouTube. The training material will deepen your knowledge and improve your practical skills.

WebTrader online trading platform

The WebTrader trading platform works especially good with the above extensions and plugins. Traders note that the use of new tools is easy, since the software’s interface is simple and understandable not only for the experienced but also for new traders.

It is noteworthy that you don’t need to download any third-party app. Users just need to log in to the service to start trading. The function of getting trading signals and copying trades are still available, so beginners can follow the actions of more experienced traders and make profits.

Also, the advantages include regular data updates (odds, transactions history) and a varied list of analytical tools. These functions are enough to make profitable deals and earn money.