At Lick, we know every home is unique and that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. But when it comes to would-be homebuyers and renters, they do. If you’re looking to sell, now’s not the time to shell out thousands of pounds on replastering or remodelling. That’s why we’re sharing the easiest way to improve your kerb appeal without it breaking the bank.

A favourite phrase with estate agents, kerb appeal, is defined in the OED as “the attractiveness of a property and its surroundings when viewed from the street”. More of an art than a science, it’s the properties that catch the eye for all the right reasons. According to one survey carried out by Michigan State University, a property’s kerb appeal, or lack of it, could affect its valuation by between 5-11%. And whether or not your house exterior influences the price, it makes it more marketable. Making a good first impression has never been more important, and giving the outside of your home a freshen up will instantly make it more inviting to viewers.

Enter Lick exterior and masonry paint. Whilst turquoise might be your favourite colour, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. We recommend opting for a neutral palette to appeal to the broadest range of buyers. Colours like Grey 01 and Grey 03 or White 01 and White 04 make an impression and look really fresh. They are easy on the eye and can even make your house look bigger. Plus, they look even better when paired with the right front door colour. Giving your home a facelift can include anything from painting garden walls, fences, or even turning that rickety old garden shed into a ‘garden room’ with a tasteful makeover. Peeling window frames? It might be time to give them a fresh lick of paint too. Our range of exterior and masonry paint is on hand in a range of colours to tackle all of these jobs.

If you’re looking for more fail-safe ways to make your home more marketable by improving its kerb appeal, try tidying away unsightly bins and give your garden a spruce up. Just giving the front lawn a mow can work wonders. Whatever you do, don’t forget about the exterior. It’s the first thing would-be buyers or renters see, so make sure you make a good first impression.

Learn how to master the art of kerb appeal and turn your property into the sort of place people wonder, “who lives in a house like this?” with Lick exterior and masonry paint.

Shop Lick paint online.