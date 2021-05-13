While many people are relying on virtual ways of working, others continue to go on business trips due to doing their job. They believe that by being physically present at another location they will be able to do the work more effectively than they could remotely. And if the business trip requires them to stay there for more than a few days, then it is important that they prepare well.

One of the most popular countries for business travel is the United Kingdom. That is mostly because multinational companies have the opportunity to come closer to new customers and open up the potential to do more business with other international countries all across Europe and the world.

In addition to the ease of doing business in the UK, business travellers can also take this advantage to get acquainted with the British way of life.

So, if your job requires you to go to the UK for a business trip, here is some useful advice on how to prepare well and have the best experience.

Prepare your travelling documents

The most important step you must complete before you board on a plane to the UK is to prepare your travelling documents. This includes having a valid passport and a travelling visa that will grant you a legal stay in the UK for the time being.

Your visa is actually the most important document you must have to be allowed to enter the country. Depending on your nationality, you may be exempt from the UK visa requirement. Otherwise you must apply for it by completing an online application form and collecting the required documents.

If you are coming from a non-English speaking country, then you must have your documents translated into English. To make the process go faster, you should make use of driver’s license, medical records and birth certification translation services to have all of your paperwork translated by reputable translators.

Get acquainted with the British culture

If it is your first time travelling to the country, then you must get acquainted with the UK way of life in order to make your stay more enjoyable.

Firstly, English is the main language spoken which also has numerous dialects that can vary tremendously from south to north. Depending on where you are going to be located in the UK, it is recommended that you do a thorough research of the dialect spoken in that region in order to be able to get around more easily.

Another important thing you must know is the proper meeting and greeting etiquette. For example, after you have finished your business meeting, it is polite that you shake hands upon leaving. These handshakes shouldn’t be too hearty, but instead a light friendly touch.

Also, keep in mind that you should address someone by their appropriate title and last name unless you have been specifically invited to use the first name instead.

Create a sightseeing agenda

If you are staying in the UK for a longer period of time, then you should go visit some of the most famous places in the country. And since there are so many, it is advised that you create your own sightseeing agenda so you will be able to see everything you can during your stay.

While some people are mostly excited about Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and the Big Ben, there are other famous places you should definitely check out such as Stonehenge, the Roman Baths, the British Museum and the Canterbury Cathedral. All of these sights are a representation of the UK’s rich history which is important to know in order to better understand the way of life in the country.

For more relaxing sights, you can check out the Chester Zoo as well as the Lake District National Park which is most famous for its magnificent views and scenery.

Find decent accommodation

When you are going on a business trip to the UK, there is a great possibility that your company is going to find accommodation for you. In most cases, this will be a hotel room especially if you are going to stay in the country for a shorter period of time.

However, if you have to stay longer, you may be required to look for your own place. If you want to avoid living in a hotel room for the next few months, then you have the option of looking for a decent apartment that will be most suitable for your needs.

For example, if your business trip is located in London, then it is advised that you do a thorough research on the city in order to find a nice flat. You can look for a place that will be close to your job so you don’t have to spend a lot of time travelling to get to work.

Travel light and smart

Since you will be living in the United Kingdom temporarily, that doesn’t mean you should pack everything you have in your home and take it with you. You will most likely be living in an already fully equipped apartment, so all you have to pack is your essentials.

For example, the weather in the UK can change from cloudy and rainy to very hot and humid in the course of one day. So, when it comes to packing your clothes, make sure you take garments that will be suitable for any season.

As far as other essentials are concerned, you should take your personal belongings with you as well. These may include your laptop, any working out equipment you would need and other essentials that you use frequently at home.

All in all, packing wisely this way will make your stay in the UK more comfortable even if you are far away from home.

Final thoughts

Although you will be travelling to another country for a job, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make your stay as much enjoyable as possible. Besides doing the formalities of compiling the necessary paperwork to be granted a legal entry in the UK, there are other steps you must take in order to settle in your new temporary living abode nicely.

From getting familiar with the customs of the British culture to finding accommodation and packing lightly, make sure you rely on our guide to help you make your business trip to the UK fun and successful.