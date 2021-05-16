Spain expects 45 million foreign tourists this year. Minister Maroto considers it “prudent” and “realistic” to estimate that half of the prepandemic visitors will come.

Optimism regarding tourism . Spain expects to receive 45 million foreign visitors this year , as anticipated by the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto , during the presentation of a campaign to promote the country of car this summer.

Last season, the sector registered a collapse of 80%, from 83.5 million tourists in 2019 as a result of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic . Previously, the Executive had already estimated that it expected to reach half of the pre-pandemic levels this same year.

“It is a prudent forecast , it is realistic to recover half of the international tourists we receive in 2019,” Maroto said at a press conference. Before covid-19, Spain was the second world tourist destination.

The ministry has precisely launched a promotional campaign to which it allocates about 8 million euros, to return to being an attractive destination, despite the obstacles caused by the pandemic. The Government trusts that the acceleration of the vaccination process will forge the image of a safe destination.

The campaign has the slogan ‘You deserve Spain’ and is aimed at the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Holland, Poland and Sweden. The minister has stressed the importance of British tourism and has asked the authorities of that country to allow visits to State territories with low incidences.

The United Kingdom has not included Spain among the 12 countries that have the ‘green traffic light’ to travel with practically no restrictions on the return. Maroto has said that he hopes that in its next review, Lonsres will take into account the epidemiological differences between the territories and allow travel to areas with low accumulated incidences of covid , such as the Valencian Community.