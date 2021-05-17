These days buying goods and services is easier than ever before. Long gone are the days when you would drive around town to browse through stores to try things on before you bought. That tangible, sensory experience has been replaced by the excitement and adrenaline rush of online catalogues, flashy sales videos and the opportunity to buy from retailers around the world with the click of a button, not to mention the added convenience of having your goods dropped off to your doorstep. We are addicted to the retail fix albeit via a different medium in our ever-evolving digital world.

We have become so accustomed to not only trusting the online shopping process and the marketing messages conveyed to us by businesses, that we simply take for granted that, what is being offered will be what’s delivered. So, what if what you ordered, wasn’t what was delivered? In some cases we might look to return the product, but as with most of us, depending on the price point, we simply put it down to experience and suck it up. But what if you are outlaying thousands of dollars for a program or service from someone you’ve never met or seen before. What if that someone is Dominique Grubisa, CEO and founder of the DG Institute. Should you be buying from her?

Building a brand these days is paramount to a business’ success and core to this success is the delivery of quality products and services, their fulfilment, timely delivery and a high standard of customer support. It can be challenging to maintain a level of excellence that your customers have grown to expect. The businesses that take on these challenges and make them core to their central ethos are the ones that do well. But simply doing well as a business is not enough these days, it’s your client’s outcomes and the value added for them by your offering that are the true benchmark by which a business should be measured. This is an expectation that Dominique Grubisa has put front and centre at the DG Institute.

As a practicing lawyer for over 27 years, 22 of those as a barrister, Dominique Grubisa built a reputation for herself as a trusted legal professional who forged a career around the high standards of integrity and honesty expected by the legal establishment. A reputation that is the cornerstone of the DG Institute, a company Dominique founded in 2009 and built around a simple premise – to empower everyday Australians to grow and protect their wealth.

Having experienced first-hand the destructive effects caused by the global financial crisis, Dominique realised the “system” did not provide people in similar situations – those battling insurmountable debt, any real alternative to situations like – business loans being called in by banks, mortgagee lenders repossessing homes and individuals facing bankruptcy. Regrettably, the only people benefitting from the fallout were lawyers and insolvency experts. It was at this point Dominique realised she could use her legal expertise, personal hands-on experience with debt and her understanding of how the legal system worked, to offer many Australians who would otherwise have been deemed a casualty of war, an opportunity to rebuild their lives without the destructive consequences of bankruptcy and the burden of lingering debt. She did this with her flagship product – the Master Wealth Control “Vestey Trust”. An asset protection trust structure designed by Dominique herself with the intention of providing a more cost-effective price-point than that usually charged by lawyers. To date, Dominique Grubisa has helped over 12,000 people protect and grow their wealth, to not only survive but to thrive.

Fast forward to 2021, the DG Institute has developed into a diverse centre for learning, continuing Dominique Grubisa’s mission to empower everyday Australians to take control of their lives through education programs in areas which include property investment and development, business, personal growth and wealth protection. The intended goal behind these programs is to provide people with a clear path for personal development, the tools for achieving their full potential in their chosen investment pursuits and to offer motivation and inspiration from a like-minded community. In addition to her programs, which were designed and developed by Dominique herself, she also saw the need to provide her clients with a full compliment of professional services, fully backed by regulatory certifications, industry association licencing and supported by highly qualified and experienced staff. These professional divisions include DGI Lawyers, to ensure clients have their commercial and contractual interests prioritised, protect their assets effectively and undertake succession planning for future generations, DGI Accounting, providing advice on and implementing strategies to grow and protect wealth by delivering end-to-end finance function services, DGI Debt Management, to provide a customised approach to helping clients handle their outstanding debt situation and DGI Finance, to offer holistic support throughout the loan process all the way through to settlement. The result, a premium all-in-one experience, whereby the company is united in delivering excellence for their clients’ entire wealth journey.

So to put it simply, know that when you buy from Dominique Grubisa’s DG Institute, you aren’t just buying a product or service, you are buying with confidence in the knowledge that your product or service is based around sound legal principles, leading industry resource data, comprehensive education programs, relevant professional indemnity insurances and the full support of industry subject matter experts delivering reliable, accurate and timely services and programs empowering every-day Australians and their families to thrive.