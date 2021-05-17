Since the first online store, consumers have increased their spending on shopping simply because of the convenience that only shopping brings. One thing that many businesses suffer from is that visitors don’t stay for very long on their sites. This initiates them to take some steps that can help them to cut through the noise in the crowded ecommerce world and establish meaningful interaction with their customers. The good thing is that there are a lot of social media platforms such as Socital app that can help merchants capture leads, convert anonymous visitors into customers and increase their sales. The main philosophy behind this is that it pulls the customers’ data from their social media profiles and use them for targeting. This is a very successful strategy for the owners of e-commerce business.

There are quite a few other things you can do in order to keep visitors browsing, and if you are needing some help doing that, here are a few tips on how to keep visitors on your online store.

Use exit popups

A simple way to keep visitors on your site is to use exit popups, which are non-intrusive and can retain the attention of visitors for a while longer. Unfortunately, it doesn’t matter how much time you spend on marketing and making a site look great if the visitors don’t stay.

Exit intent popups will detect when a visitor is about to leave, and prompt the visitor to stay using a few different techniques. You could use a chatbot that asks if the visitor requires assistant, ask if they would like to talk to an agent, or show them a promotion that might get them to subscribe. The best popups are those that show up when a visitor presses the back button, as these help to reduce shopping cart abandonment.

Make it easy to read

It goes without saying that in todays fast paced world, and with the speed of technology, that visitors don’t want to spend hours on your site to find something they are looking for. This is why it is incredibly important to make sure the site is easy to read, the tabs are easy to find, promotions and sale items are upfront, and more.

Visitors will only spend around 6 seconds looking at the subheadings and paragraphs that they see before leaving, which is why you need to consider a few things, such as:

The spacing of subheadings

The size of the fonts

The length of paragraphs

Visible videos and pictures

If there is too much going on, the site is hard to scan quickly, and if there is too little information available, visitors wont know what the site is all about.

Make it compatible for mobile devices

One thing that is incredibly important to remember is that almost everyone has a mobile device, specifically 3 billion people, which means that it is of the utmost importance that your site is compatible for mobile devices.

Most people will browse sites when at work, or when bored, and most don’t use their laptops or computers to do this. This means that if your site isn’t mobile compatible, and visitors aren’t able to view the entire website with convenience, they will leave as soon as they realize this. This translates to a lot of potential customers being lost; it also means if you have mobile support, you will see an increase in sales.

Be helpful

One of the greatest things to happen is when a visitor actually subscribes to your site, since this means that they are now a potential customer. Business often don’t follow this up, and as a result, the new subscriber leaves the site and will only visit it again when they need something.

What you could do, to be proactive, and keep the new subscriber on the site for a while longer, and even potentially make a sale, is to provide that opportunity at the thank you page. You could provide a few links to your blog, or even product suggestions if they have been browsing and your site is able to provide suggestions after tracking the pages visitors have viewed. Don’t miss the opportunity to keep the visitor scrolling.

Make sure the page loads quickly

Something that many site owners don’t consider is the speed of their site. On average, a visitor will leave after 3 seconds if the page hasn’t loaded yet, which results not only in a lack of traffic, but a lack of sales.

You should try to visit your own site using different devices to see how long it takes, and then take steps to make it load quicker. Some of these steps include: