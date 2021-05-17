You have likely thought about learning a new language at some point in your life, but out of laziness or fear you have not yet done so. You may also feel unmotivated or not have enough time, but no matter the reason, we give you 9 advantages of acquiring a new language within your knowledge.

1-Power your confidence

Learning a new language is a springboard to your self-confidence. Progress in acquiring new forms of expression will motivate you to continue learning. In addition, those who do not know the language will be amazed by your progress and will push you to continue learning. Another form of self-motivation is getting in touch and communicating with people who speak the new language. For example, if you want to learn Spanish in another city, Barcelona is the best one. This way you will know how they communicate, what words they use and what emphasis they put on each term.

Don’t forget that it can be an honour for the native speakers of that language that you are acquiring their language to communicate with them. Don’t worry if you’re not good enough yet, it’s worth a try. No native speaker will expect you to know the language perfectly, but the feedback will certainly be positive and boost your confidence that you can do it.

2- Improve your brain health

Learning a language keeps your brain in a state of wholeness. This is due to all the internal processes that are activated when learning a language. Vocabulary and grammar activate the neurons and increase memory. According to the University of London, people who speak two or more languages are less likely to suffer from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. What are you waiting for to start studying a new language?

3- Traveling has never been so much fun

Acquiring a new language transforms your vacation into a unique experience. Being able to communicate in two languages opens doors and contacts with native people. You will see how receptive they are when a tourist understands their language and exchanges knowledge with them. By learning a new language you will have the possibility to mix among the natives and be one of them for a few days. The experiences will not belong in coming.

4- Facilitates decision making

Are you undecided? Do you find it difficult to choose between option A or B? Then learning a language is the best way for you. According to the University of Chicago, incorporating a foreign language makes decision-making easier. This is because bilingual people reason in both languages before reaching a final answer. In addition, they are more confident and open-minded.

5- Make friends

Language schools are an excellent place to make friends. They tend to be places that encourage collective learning, in a pleasant climate free of prejudice. In addition, you will soak up the best of the local culture with community excursions and recreational outings to learn outside the classroom.

Language courses are attended by people from all over the world with completely different cultures. Learn from them, and they will learn from you. You can build good relationships and stay in their home countries whenever you like.

6- Live and work in another country

Recruiters value foreigners who are fluent in the language. For this reason, learning a language for a few years maybe the best reference for obtaining a job outside your country. If you are looking for new horizons you have to focus on the language of the country you want to go to. This will open many professional doors for you.

Globalization demands that you know different languages and cultures to adapt quickly to work environments. Large companies are looking for multicultural people.

7- Open your mind

Learning a new language is the best way to see the world from another place. By incorporating a new language you will be able to see the world from other eyes. You will leave behind prejudices and behaviours to acquire new ways of seeing life and analyzing everyday situations. By opening your mind, you will be more tolerant and receptive to other people.