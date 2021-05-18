A cryptocurrency is any digital asset designed for worldwide use as a medium of exchange between individuals, companies, or government entities. Unlike traditional money, which is usually created through the printing of paper currency, cryptocurrency is a virtual currency not backed by any physical commodity. A cryptocurrency wallet will be used when you trade or invest in any of the hundreds of currencies that are in circulation and are traded on major exchanges.



Cryptocurrency Wallet Explained

Usually, cryptocurrency wallet is a software or service that stores the public and private key information for crypto coin transactions. In addition, a crypto wallet usually also provides the functionality of signing and encrypting information as well. Most of them have additional features such as portability, flexibility, privacy protection, and application support.



Using A Cryptocurrency Wallet

You can use your crypto wallet in numerous ways. Most wallets are designed to be used online. They permit you to make purchases from anywhere in the world and use your cryptocurrency as you would your credit card. Investors also buy cryptocurrencies as a form of investment. Whether you plan to diversify your assets or use virtual currencies for paying online, here are the things that you need to know to keep your wallet safe and secure:

Choose A Secure Wallet Service

Protecting your wallet starts by choosing a crypto wallet service provider that’s reliable and trustworthy. Their software is essential for managing your wallet and keeping your important information safe and secure. If you want to be extra careful with your security, it’s advisable you get a hardware-based backup for your wallet.

How about cryptocurrency exchanges for Australians? Storing your cryptocurrency in an exchange account may leave you with less control over your funds. When choosing a wallet provider, make sure they have highly rated features and security options that’ll make protecting your cryptocurrencies a breeze.



Never Divulge Your Password With Anyone

Never give out your private key to anyone unless you’re 100% sure that you can trust them to transact on your behalf.

Your wallet’s private key is crucial for accessing your wallet and performing transactions. You should make sure that you never share your password or personal data with anyone. When you divulge your private key or password, you’re giving everyone access to everything on your wallet. They could use this information to break into your system and take out your funds. Some software programs will let you set up password requirements that may be helpful with security.

Create A Strong Password

While some crypto wallets may not allow the regular changing of passwords, what you can do to protect your wallet is by using a strong password. A hack-proof password is believed to be crucial to keep your personal and financial accounts safe. Keep these in mind when creating a password for your wallet:

Use a complex and long password

In general, the longer and more complex the password is, the harder it will be for others to guess. Additionally, use a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols to further strengthen your key.

Don’t include personal details

Don’t use your birthday, social security number, or pet’s name in your account password. Also, avoid using common words or phrase combinations.

Don’t reuse passwords

Avoid using your email or online banking password as your crypto wallet password. Once a hacker gains access to one of your passwords, then he’ll be able to log in to your other accounts, too.

Use Two-Factor Authentication

It’s said that many people prefer not to use two-factor authentication with their cryptocurrency wallets because they feel it’s too time-consuming. However, this is a huge mistake because you can never be too safe when it comes to your sensitive information. With an added layer of protection, you can log in securely no matter where you are.

You never know when someone will attempt to hack your wallet. With this form of protection, you’re assured that any transaction on your crypto wallet will require at least two verifications before it pushes through. Two-factor authentication protects you by verifying who you are by requesting extra security codes when you make a purchase or log in to your crypto wallet. If someone steals your information or tries to use it for malicious purposes, you’ll receive notifications in the form of text messages and calls.

Maintain Multiple Wallets

The cryptocurrency world is constantly changing, and more often than not, the most effective tip to protect your safety is by having multiple wallets. If you’re keen on building your cryptocurrency assets, it’s best to diversify your investments by creating and using several wallets. Assign a wallet for your daily transactions and use the rest for different purposes. You’re protecting your crypto portfolio by mitigating huge losses that can occur when you only have one digital wallet.

Takeaway

Learning how to protect your crypto wallet is very easy if you search the Internet for the software program that you may need. There are plenty of sites that can help you decide what program is right for you, and you can get started right away.