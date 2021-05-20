Bitcoin keeps breaking records and it is one of the most talked-about subjects in the global financial industry. This cryptocurrency has a very futuristic approach to online payments, which is why it holds tons of advantages over regular payment methods.

Instant transactions, greater security, and the fact that people void all types of fees are just a few of those advantages. Even though over 5 million people use Bitcoin globally, there are still those that believe that this cryptocurrency is useless. So, we decided to name a few places where you can actually use it for various purposes. Let’s check the details.

Payment Method

First off, Bitcoin can be used as a payment method at tons of businesses. There are many companies that accept it in every country, but to make our argument more solid, we are going to use several global brands as an example.

The list of well-known companies that have integrated Bitcoin and accept it as a payment method includes Shopify, Expedia, Starbucks, Wikipedia, Microsoft, and most recently – Tesla Motors. So, regardless if you want to drive one of the best cars on the market, or want to book a hotel in any part of the world, Bitcoin can help you do that.

Trading and Making a Profit

Next up, we have the number 1 reason why people are so fond of Bitcoin, which is the profit. Some research stated that Bitcoin has helped over 100,000 people in the world to become millionaires. The current value of this cryptocurrency fluctuates between $50,000 and $60,000.

To trade it, people can choose between trading sites or Bitcoin ATMs. But, ATMs are not as accessible as trading sites and come with tons of fees. On the flip side, reputable trading sites such as the News Spy will help you maximize your profits.

The AI system that this site utilizes analyzes the market and makes accurate predictions on Bitcoin’s future fluctuations and helps you deal with the high volatility rate. The process of registration at the aforementioned site is fast and simple. After you register, you just need to verify your identity and deposit money.

2021 may be the perfect time to invest and trade with Bitcoin because experts think that even though Bitcoin has such a great value, the best is yet to come as this cryptocurrency is expected to rise as high as $100,000 in the fourth quarter.

Playing Games

Finally, you can use it to play games. Not only can you use it to buy games on Steam, but you can also use it to buy one of the best game consoles in the world – Xbox. Additionally, Bitcoin is an accepted payment method at iGaming platforms.

These sites have become extremely popular in the past couple of years. After players register, they gain access to the latest slot, table, card, and live casino games. The process of registration is very fast and simple. Not only that, but some of these sites have special Bitcoin games which can only be accessed by making a deposit with this cryptocurrency.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many usages of Bitcoin. But, even though this cryptocurrency possesses so many advantages, governments and banks still consider it as an outlaw currency due to the fact that they cannot control it.

After all, this cryptocurrency has a peer-to-peer focus and completely excludes banks from every transaction. In doing so, these facilities cannot profit from the fees that they impose. The hard opposition is what makes it hard to determine what the future holds for Bitcoin. Some believe that due to the pressure of its users, countries will be forced to make it official, while others state that it will forever remain an outlaw currency.