A judge in Valencia guarantees that a single mother accumulates paternity and maternity leave. A judgment won by the lawyers of the CSIF union obliges Social Security to recognize two permits for a mother so as not to discriminate against her. The General Council of the Judiciary validated in February that the magistrates will apply this criterion and in Euskadi there is already a precedent.

The 16th social court of Valencia has recognized the right of a single mother to accumulate maternity and paternity leave . The magistrate’s decision seeks not to discriminate against the woman or her child, compared to families where two parents can access that right to be with their progeny. This has been made public by the CSIF union; who has advised the plaintiff against Social Security.

The General Council of the Judiciary validated in February of this year that the magistrates will apply this criterion and in Euskadi there is already a precedent in which the Superior Court of Justice of that community approved last October the accumulation of permits in such cases.

The judgment of the court of first instance recognizes the right of the mother to enjoy an additional eight weeks of leave after the birth of her child; that would be added to the 16 weeks that the mother already has recognized by law.

The court ruling considers that “if the benefit is denied to the beneficiary in the terms requested, there is a violation of the right to equality enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child (…) inasmuch as the care, care and development the affected minor will suffer a clear reduction compared to what others in a similar situation will receive, framed within a two-parent family model “.

