The best 5 video editors for iPhone users

For the past a year and half, staying at home is the best thing that can be done. Eeven though things are getting better with the joint efforts of researchers and medical personnel, keeping your distance is a wise choice to protect yourself and your family at home from unexpected exposure to viruses. But many people find it boring to just stay at home, so don’t waste your time at home, you can learn new things and become a better version of yourself.

According to investigations and studies, during the epidemic, short videos have become a popular trend, more and more people are not only watching videos, but also making their own videos. You know why? With the develpment of smartphones and applications, making a video is no longer the business of professionals, newbies with no editing experience can create stunning videos too, especially as the sales of iPhones have become more stable, more and more related applications have appeared.

These five best video editing applications on iOS can be important assets for you!

FilmoraGo

FilmoraGo is a powerful app that allows beginners to edit videos quickly and easily, it is known because of Filmora, the comprehensive but easy-to-use video editor on MacOs. FilmoraGo is a video editing application optimized for mobile devices, capable of competing on equal terms with iMovie for iOS, but with more interesting features. You can download this iPhone video editor directly from App Store for free.

FilmoraGo is a powerful iOS video editor for editing videos, with this tool, you can add various kinds of editing resources such as transitions, filters, effects, stickers, and much more, to make your videos creative and stunning. As for basic video editing operations, like trim, crop, copy, rotate, trim, adjust speed, PIP, there is no problem at all.

There are three additional points that we think distinguish this video editor from other video editors:

– Augmented Reality Camera, with facial beautification, and all kinds of facial props and filters

– Double Take, you can use the front and rear cameras at the same time to shoot videos

– Thousands of royalty music that you can easily insert into your videos

You can get more infomation about these features at FilmoraGo official website.

iMovie

Who doesn’t know this video editor? This is a video editor made by Apple, available free for iPhone and iPad users. Video editing can be done anytime and anywhere, thanks to its super-comprehensive features, if you are iPhone users.

– Modify ordinary-looking videos with 14 trailer templates, 8 unique themes, and 10 filters, and you can even create cool slo-mo effects.

– Add music or a soundtrack then share it on other Apple gadgets or upload it to social media.

No need for special skills to use iMovie because even beginners can edit videos with ease.

Adobe Premiere Rush

Adobe Premiere Rush is a video processing application similar to Adobe Premiere Pro but with simplifying tools and features to make it easier to use on mobile devices. Adobe claims this application is suitable for content creators or YouTubers who often edit videos via their smartphones, including iPhones.

Premiere Rush has a number of mainstay features, such as motion graphics templates to provide a variety of transitions to video, as well as the ability to synchronize the audio on the video with the background music. And there is a feature that allows users to share videos that they have edited to several social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

LumaFusion

This is one of the most popular apps, for at least the last 3 years. For many iPhone users, it’s one of the best few alternatives to iMovie. This video editor is made by Lumatouch, a company that makes creative software for professionals, the striking advantage of this application is multi-track editing. What this means is that LumaFusion uses up to three tracks for video with audio and three tracks for audio only.

This application is also available for the Android system but if you are an iPhone user, you will find an interface that seems broader. LumaFusion also provides a video tutorial that will make it easier for you to understand each editing button, preset layout, and anything related to the editing process with this application.

Splice

This application was originally created and developed by GoPro but later acquired by Bending Spoons. It’s available for Android and iOS, providing you with tons of effects and tools to edit and enhance your videos.

Following are some of the main features of Splice:

– Ability to select important moments: this capability allows you to trim the clip around the main moment, resulting in the clip to be highlighted for five seconds

– An extensive music library: Splice provides an extensive music library that you can use to add value to your videos

Conclusion

These 5 video editors are the best today to edit videos on iPhone. But based on the “research” we have done, FilmoraGo is the best of them, there are “tons of effects, filters, and editing tools” that you can apply to your videos, and of course AR Camera, Double Take, and thousands of royalty music can’t be ignored!