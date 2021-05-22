The Consorci de la Zona Franca de Barcelona invokes the participation of ‘start-ups’ in BNEW. Open the call for the Barcelona Start-up Innovation Hub, which will be held between October 5 and 8.

The Consorci de la Zona Franca de Barcelona ( CZFB ) has opened this Monday the call of the Barcelona Start-up Innovation Hub to seek ‘start-ups’ that “revolutionize” sectors in the fields of logistics, real estate, ‘e-commerce’, industry digital, economic zones, mobility, science, talent and sustainability.

The call is part of the organization of the second edition of the Barcelona New Economy Week ( BNEW ), a hybrid B2B event that will be held between October 5 and 8, the CZFB reported in a statement.

The special delegate of the State in the CZFB, Pere Navarro , has assured that the BNEW is “a unique opportunity for companies that are starting to promote their growth” and that, in addition, it gives the possibility of finding solutions that represent a revolution – in his words – in the development of the new economy.

In collaboration with La Salle Technova Barcelona , the CZFB thus encourages the participation of companies from any part of the world that have been created in the last three years and whose activity fits within the aforementioned sectors, present at BNEW.

The first eight companies in each sector will be able to register at no cost and the rest will have a reduced participation cost, and the objective of the initiative is “to give them the opportunity to be part of an innovation environment, with multiple opportunities to create synergies. and business generation “.

They will do so through the BVillage tool, a space with a “high component of artificial intelligence”, with which companies will be able to show their products and services and hold videoconference meetings with attendees from anywhere in the world.