Are you interested in planning a webinar for your customers? Do you want to find out more about how to reach out and convince existing new customers to join your event?

Webinars can be a great way to generate leads and create interest in your product or service. However, if you don’t know how to plan or host a webinar, then your event won’t be much help at all. In this article, you will learn four tips that can help you build a webinar designed to attract customers. Follow these guidelines and you will see more success with your next event.

Use Browser-Based Online Software

Customers simply do not want to have to download a different type of software or app every time they join a different webinar. However, many companies don’t take this into consideration, and they choose software that doesn’t allow browser-based access at all.

If you want to see more success in your future webinars, it’s crucial to choose a software that is even more convenient for your customers than it is for you. Your customers should not have to input too much personal information and should be able to access your webinar without complicated downloads or registration.

Set Up a Q&A

Most good quality webinar software makes it easy for you to set up a Q&A session during or after your event. By picking a software that allows you to do this, you make it easier to hear and respond to questions or concerns that come from your potential or existing customers.

Q&A access during your webinar makes customers feel more at ease. They recognize that you’re willing to listen to them and have the answers they need, too. You are more likely to see new clients and customers sign on with your company if you offer this feature during your event.

During a Q&A, it should be easy for your customers to access the software you’re using and operate it on their own. This means they should be able to easily find the buttons that allow them to talk and mute their microphones when they’ve finished speaking. Customers should also not have to struggle to turn on their cameras if they choose. Pick a software that makes all of these steps in the webinar discussion simpler for everyone involved.

Record and Provide Webinar Access Afterwards

Some customers may simply be unable to make it to your webinar, even if they’d like to come. Still others might be there, but may want to review the information you have provided at a later date before they make their decision. In both of these situations, it can be vital to provide downloadable and accessible webinar access after the event is over.

With the right webinar recording software, you can record the full webinar and provide it for easy access to interested parties after the fact. You can use this recording to reach out to customers who didn’t show up or provide the download information to those who did. This way, more customers will be able to hear what you have to say and review the information at their own pace later on.

Discuss Content that Matters

Your webinar is a chance for you to speak up to your customers and interested parties about problems and issues that are relevant to your line of work. For example, if you sell commercial property insurance, you probably don’t want to spend time talking about topics that affect doctor’s offices—but you might want to discuss retail in some way, since this area would be more potentially relevant to your customer base.

Consider the type of customers you already have as well as the type you’d like to attract to your business. By tailoring your discussion topics to your customers’ needs and interests, you’ll have a better chance of attracting more customers to this and future webinars.

In a similar vein, you should consider anticipating customer concerns and questions before the webinar begins and spend some time talking about these frequently asked questions at the end of the session. This can offset some of the work you might need to put into a Q&A—although you should still offer this feature as well, as it can help your customers feel more connected to you in just a short amount of time.

Final Thoughts

By making good choices throughout your webinar planning, setup, and execution, you’ll be able to provide your customers with webinars that make a difference to them. This will ensure your webinars remain more memorable than your competitors’, which will in turn make it easier for you to land new customers and keep up with your existing ones as well. The right webinar planning goes a long way!