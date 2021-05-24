E-wallets are some of the most popular payment methods available online, allowing you to make secure payments swiftly. Following the surge in popularity of online casinos, many people have wondered whether e-wallets can be used at online casinos.

E-Wallets At Casino Sites

E-wallets can be used at online casino sites in the UK, and the online casino industry generally accepts payments via Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. However, the payment methods accepted at a casino will depend entirely on the individual casino website. Most casino sites licensed in the United Kingdom accept PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller, while sites that accept Apple Pay and Google Pay a little harder to find.

All e-wallets can be used for deposits and withdrawals, and these transactions are usually processed quickly too. However, some casinos that accept e-wallets impose limitations on them. For example, several online casinos charge fees for using certain payment methods like Skrill and Neteller, and other sites prohibit you from claiming welcome bonuses using e-wallet payment methods. Both of these limitations can be incredibly frustrating, particularly if you enjoy or are looking to use e-wallets regularly.

It’s also important to understand that casinos have varying deposit and withdrawal limits for each e-wallet. You will have to check these before requesting a transaction because ignoring them could result in you having to pay additional fees or have your payment cancelled.

The UK Credit Card Ban

In 2020, the UK Gambling Commission, which is responsible for regulating all things gambling, banned gamers in the United Kingdom from using credit cards to make deposits at online casinos. The new rule also included a ban on making payments via e-wallets that have been funded by credit cards, meaning you can now only make a payment via an e-wallet if it’s funded by VISA or MasterCard debit cards.

What Are The Benefits Of Using E-Wallets?

There are numerous benefits to using e-wallets at online casinos. A major benefit of using e-wallets for payments is that they’re much more convenient to use since they don’t require any physical cards and are connected to your phone, which most people carry around anyway. What’s more, e-wallets are generally much safer than other methods since you aren’t required to share any personal or financial information, simply your account number or email.

Another benefit to using e-wallets is that they provide fast payments at online casinos. When it comes to deposits, e-wallets, like most other casino payment methods, are credited immediately. The real difference, however, is with withdrawals. While most payment methods will take several business days to process and complete, most e-wallet withdrawals will complete within a few hours, making them some of the fastest methods available.

However, there are disadvantages to using e-wallets at online casinos; not all websites accept them and, as mentioned above, some websites that do accept them may impose strict limitations on them like fees and may prevent you from claiming welcome promotions with them.

There are numerous advantages and disadvantages to using e-wallets at online casinos, and it's important to understand all of them before deciding to use an e-wallet.