Pedro Sánchez insisted this Saturday on the need to reactivate tourism . As summer approaches, with the vaccination rate skyrocketing in recent weeks, the Government has great hopes for the season. The opening messages are multiplying.

On Friday, the Chief Executive announced the new criteria for travelers to reach Spain . This Saturday, during an event in Moncloa on the rural world and the demographic challenge, he addressed the “tourists” directly: “We invite you to enjoy our wide range, but especially the wide rural offer. It is one of the jewels in our crown ”.

As of June 7, as Sánchez announced the day before in Fitur, travelers who have received the complete vaccination schedule, from any country in the world, will be able to visit Spain. And from next Monday, May 24, there will be no type of health control for visitors coming from the ten non-EU countries considered safe : United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan , China and Rwanda.

“In no time, a month, summer begins. We have a solid network of accommodation for those who travel. Since Monday, Spain continues to open its economy and will be delighted to welcome all tourists who come to our country, ”said Sánchez during the event, accompanied by the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, and various mayors and entrepreneurs from rural Spain.

The president recalled that 10,000 million (10% of the money from the EU Recovery Plan) will be allocated over the next few years to “enhance” the field. This is where the so-called Plan of 130 measures against the Demographic Challenge takes place, which has, Sánchez said, two fundamental objectives : to guarantee equal rights in the provision of services and to reduce social gaps as much as possible, and to create opportunities.

An anomaly in Europe

The situation of the rural world in Spain is an anomaly within the European environment. The country has a much smaller percentage of its populated area than France and Germany. 42% of municipalities are at risk of depopulation, compared to 10% of the EU average. “It is a harsh and sad reality,” Sánchez has admitted.