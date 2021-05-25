The child wonders of the business world!

We all know the kids who became millionaires in Hollywood or the music industry. Here we will talk about children who achieved similar degrees of success in the traditional way: through hard work and with the power of their minds! Most of them aren’t known at all; they didn’t win the money on a casino, nor were they born in privileged environments. Instead, these are little ones who had a good idea and the necessary degree of determination to put it into practice.



Fraser Doherty: Grandma’s jam

From the age of 14, Fraser Doherty used his grandmother’s recipes for homemade jam, selling the jars to his neighbors in Edinburgh. By the time he was 16, he had managed to create a crazy demand for his jam, “SuperJam,” by paraphrasing the traditional grandma recipe himself. Things were going so well that he was forced to drop out of school to devote himself to his business, with a well-known supermarket chain approaching him in 2007 and putting his jars in its 184 stores across Britain. He took out a bank loan to cover his first expenses, while in 2009, his jam sales reached 1.2 million! Then a book was released, “The Superjam Cookbook,” which was a surprise. He states about his unimaginable success: “I am not so interested in money. I make jam because it is what I love to do. Of course, success is quite sweet.”



Ashley Qualls: Free web designing

It was in 2004 that 14-year-old Ashley Qualls launched WhateverLife.com as a way to show off her design and programming skills. Of course, the site had no traffic until she started offering free Myspace designs to her classmates. Until next year, and without any advertising, the site was launched at the top by visitors looking for its great designs to personalize their social media account. Then came Google Ads, which filled her page with ads paying her a share of the “clicks,” while soon there would be companies that wanted to advertise on her site. At the end of 2005, she accepted an offer to buy her website for $1.5 million, which she turned down! WhateverLife.com, started by the $8 Demon Qualls to buy the domain name, now counts 7 million visitors a month and generates millions of dollars in advertising. She purchased her own home in Michigan in 2006.



Julieth Brindak: Social network only for girls

At the age of 10, Julieth Brindak created a whole world of her own characters, which she named “cool girls,” with the main heroine being “Miss O.” Then, at the age of 16, she launched her own teen social network, which she named “Miss O & Friends,” asking her parents to help her with her endeavor. The networking service became an immediate success, counting hundreds of thousands of visitors. Until 2011, “Miss O & Friends” was the third-largest site only for girls, generating unimaginable profits from advertising spending. The site now has around 10 million monthly visitors and is worth $15 million, bringing in considerable profits.

David and Catherine Cook: Online school album

The demon brothers became millionaires since their adolescence, creating an online version of the traditional annual school album! MyYearbook.com was an immediate success, with Geoff, the 11-year-old brother of 11 years, who had already set up his own successful internet business, investing $250,000 in the little ones vision. Advertised as the “Myspace of high school,” the site would have 950,000 members in its first year of operation. Since then, the numbers have skyrocketed, and the business is now worth more than $100 million, with the two kids now having plans to expand the service worldwide.

Sean Belnick: Online Furniture Sales

Despite his incredibly young age of 14, Belnick was fascinated by the world of online sales and designed his own page to sell things. At the cost of around $500, he started selling Pokemon cards to familiarize himself with the online selling process. The kid got used to it quickly, and of course, he would soon begin selling office furniture through his new site, Bizchair.com, which by the time Belnick turned 18, he had already made $24 million! The site currently employs 75 people and has set a new goal of $50 million. He said of his success: “You have to have a strong desire to succeed and take your risks to succeed. It is not for everyone.”



Nick D’Aloisio: News application for smartphone

17-year-old Nick D’Aloisio set fire to the internet when Yahoo bought the app he made for a smartphone in his spare time for an astronomical sum of 30 million dollars! He had been working on codes since he was 12, which paid off when he designed the news application that Yahoo loved. D’Aloisio is now investing his money, but with a tip for aspiring developers: “If you have a good idea or if you think there is a gap in the market, give your application to the world immediately as there are investors everywhere looking for companies to invest.”



Adam Horwitz: Mobile Monopoly Application

Aiming to become a millionaire by the age of 21, Horwitz started uploading various experimental applications and websites to the internet at the age of 15. One of them was going to be a crazy success: we are talking about Mobile Monopoly, an application that teaches the user how to make money in the market. Sales of his app generated six-figure profits, which he used to fund his next idea, YepText, a business advertising service. He advises all of us: “Nobody thought I could make money online, and when I finally started making money, their jaw dropped to the floor. Just try it!”

Tyler Dikman: Technology mogul

Dikman started making money like any other child of his age: mowing neighbors’ lawns, selling homemade lemonade, and other such chores. However, at the age of 10, he acquired his first computer, which he disassembled to see what was inside. He would soon become very good at repairs and start repairing damaged teachers PCs and then his teachers’ before generalizing his services to the rest of the world. At the age of 15, he founded Cooltronics, a computer repair company, recruiting classmates and friends as employees. Soon the company’s activities would expand, offering comprehensive services of purchase, delivery, and repair of computers, sending its owner to the top.