Excitement is something that is characteristic of any person. Everyone treats gambling differently: for someone it is the meaning of life, for someone it is a way to have fun, to cheer up. According to psychologists, the popularity of gambling and gamstop casino is caused by the subconscious desire of the player to take a risk, challenge someone, try their luck. People have little in life adrenaline, thrills, without which their everyday reality is annoying and boring. Gambling makes an adjustment to this, giving a person the opportunity to bring a little color to their life.

Most of the gambling players are men. Women play very rarely. This is explained by the fact that a person has a need for self-affirmation, the desire to be better than others. And men, among other things, have needs for competition, competition, leadership, and holding on to victory. A player, sitting at a card table or placing a bet in a roulette or uk online slots, thereby challenges other players, the croupier, tries his luck and strives to win.

But nevertheless, the psychology of gambling is much more complex and more cunning than human psychology. It should always be remembered that after winning the game, the player tends to increase the stakes more and more. Several times, having failed in the game, there is an obsession to radically change the course of the game and break the bank by a large bet carries only harm, both moral and material. Do not forget that the secret of winning does not exist, so it is not recommended to try yourself and your luck, trying to develop a win-win game tactics.

Why do people play?

How to explain the behavior of individuals who continue to play despite frequent losses. Many players who have lost large sums, instead of stopping in time, invest more and more money, in the hope of getting the expected winnings. There are several psychological reasons why some players can’t stop.

1. The frequency of winning. In fact, any player is much more likely to lose than to win. However, the probability of winning attracts and retains players more reliably than the guarantee. No one is interested in playing a game in which they always lose or always win. Players actually expect to win from time to time, and this expectation motivates them to continue.

2. The illusion of accessibility. Cases of winning the jackpot are widely publicized, so they sit firmly in the minds of their target audience. Therefore, players may overestimate the probability of winning because they remember those rare success stories.

3. Fear of loss. People are generally more sensitive to losses than to gains. In other words, the pain that a player feels from losing $100 is likely to be much stronger than the joy that he will feel from winning the same amount. Even when players are aware that they can’t win back all of their lost money, they often continue to make desperate attempts to win back at least some of it.

4. The illusion of control. Despite the fact that winning in gambling is mostly a matter of chance, many players mistakenly believe that they can control the outcome to some extent. Since people tend to invest in the type of activity that they can influence, the illusion of control encourages players to continue to make efforts.

In addition to the above, people are pushed to play by a sense of loneliness and dissatisfaction. Insufficiently realized in life, a person who is dissatisfied with himself tries to express himself in a game where it is much easier to become a winner, and the received impressions and sensations make him return to the game again and again.

The emotional component of the game

A very important component in the gambling process is the emotional component. A person’s memory often does not fit so important events as a vividly emotional one. During the game, a person experiences very strong emotions, especially when winning at casino. The memory of winning encourages the player to bet again, because it was possible to win, and it will be possible now. And gambling establishments, in this they meet the players halfway. For poker, the winner can pour whiskey for free, congratulates him, thereby causing a powerful surge of emotions in him.

Result

In the psychology of gambling, there are two components: bright and strong emotions, which are so lacking in everyday life; also a competitive effect: the player, especially if he is a man, tries to assert himself, challenge others, show his superiority. Among other things, gambling is a good way to dispel boredom.

For card gamblers, winning and the process of playing are also important, and for slot machine gamblers, the opportunity to spend free time in games is important, and the game can also be used as a way of self-expression. Thus, there are differences in the attitude to gambling among card players and players on slot machines.