Forex trading signals are signals that inform the trader that it is possible to buy or sell currency pairs or CFD contracts, and thereby help the trader to make decisions during trading in accordance with the market situation. Trading signals should help you trade the market, but they can also be misleading.

A trader can trade according to his signals, that is, he can independently determine in the trading terminal when to buy, when to sell using indicators, as well as by tracking news, studying statistics, and so on. Or it can receive signals from the provider.

Best Forex Signals

On the trading platforms and resources of signal providers, there are lists of the best Forex signals providers or the most effective signals. They are determined by profitability or some other parameters over a period of time. But objectively, there is no unambiguous answer to the question “Which signal is the best”. Traders choose signals first according to ratings, according to reviews of other users, and in the end they stop at signals with which they are comfortable working within the framework of the strategy they have developed.

It is believed that one cannot be limited to one signal, even if it has shown effectiveness, it is necessary to use several signals, thus cross-checking. But the most important thing is the professionalism of the trader, his ability to interpret signals. If a trader knows how to read the information he needs and use it in trading, then he can limit himself to free signals.

Also, an experienced trader can become a signal provider; services for selling independently developed signals are available on many resources and trading platforms.



The Meta Trade 4 trading platform is the most demanded program for professional online trading on the exchange. The terminal allows you to trade currency pairs, CFDs, gold, silver, oil, cryptocurrencies, futures and other exchange instruments. The Metatrader 4 trading platform provides ample opportunities to automate trading and use signals from professional managers.



The ForexTime trade copy service gives traders access to a wide range of trading signals. Whatever your investment appetite and risk level, you can find suitable signals and subscribe to them in a few clicks. After subscribing, every position that the signal provider of your choice opens will be automatically opened in your account as well.



eToro is notable primarily for the social component of trading. The leader base is very large, and portfolio copying favorably distinguishes the company from competitors. This is an almost ready-made social network for traders.



FxPro is another company without its own solution for transferring trades between accounts. On the other hand, we have low spreads and good execution. Combined with a hassle-free withdrawal of earned money, this makes it possible to recommend FxPro as one of the main companies for copying trades.



The mql5 website was created by the developers of MetaTrader and has been operating since 2000. The copy service appeared later and is still regularly updated with new signal providers. Conveniently, this database contains signal providers from different brokers. The advantage of copying signals through the broker’s own service is that you will receive information from the client’s account of the same company, and this reduces the delay.