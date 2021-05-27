Maya the bee and Marco will have their NFT in the Planeta Junior marketplace. NFTs will be available from May 27. Maya the Bee, Marco, and Vicky the Viking will have their tokens.

The Spanish company of children’s, youth and family entertainment content of Grupo Planeta, Planeta Junior, will launch its own market for the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFT, for its acronym in English), of its animated series on May 27.

According to a press release from the company, those interested will have access through the blockchain company OARO, to collectible tokens with unpublished images, scenes, scripts and other elements of Maya the Bee, Marco, and Vicky, the Viking. .

In fact, since May 20, the company is giving away the first NFT of La Abeja Maya for World Bee Day.

According to Planeta Junior, the marketplace will have a “simple and intuitive functionality” and fans of the series will be able to buy the tokens in any legal tender.

In the statement, the director of Digital & eSport, Francisco Asensi, indicated that the foray into the NFT market is the product of an innovation strategy.

Likewise, he expressed that the objective is to adapt to the needs of the market while allowing the followers of the series to be able to collect unique pieces that are part of the history of animation and of their own memories.

OARO, the company in charge of Planeta Junior’s NFTs, has been working in the blockchain area for more than 3 years and describes itself as a “global provider of digital identity and access management, document management, ticket authentication and security solutions. NFT development ». On May 20, it also launched a collectible token of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

It should be remembered that non-fungible tokens are a type of cryptographic token that represents a unique, unrepeatable asset and limited in its quantity.

Grupo Planeta catches up with Fox

In recent days, CriptoNoticias reported that television production company FOX Entertainment also launched its own market for NFT , just as Planeta did.

In the first instance, they are going to sell Krapapolis tokens, the new series from the creator of Rick and Morty. They assure that it will be “the first animated series fully curated on the blockchain.”