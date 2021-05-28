Hesperia World , manager of Grupo Inversor Hesperia ( GIHSA ) announced this Wednesday the reopening of 14 hotels in the coming days given the improvement in the situation of the pandemic for the summer. Specifically, it plans to reopen, between Friday, May 28 and Tuesday, June 1, up to 14 establishments located in some of the main urban and holiday destinations in Spain.

The first to do so will be the two five-star hotels that Grupo Hesperia owns in Lanzarote and which it operates commercially under AMResorts (Apple Leisure Group) brands. Thus, both the Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa and the Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada Resort & Spa will welcome customers from this Friday, May 28.

In the case of Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada Resort & Spa, the complex opens for the first time under the new brand and after a comprehensive remodeling activated before the pandemic and which has involved a significant investment. June 1 will be the time to reopen 12 more hotels from the GIHSA portfolio. On that day the La Manga Club resort, one of the largest in southern Europe, and located in front of the Mediterranean, near the city of Cartagena, will resume its activity.

The Secrets Mallorca Villamil and the Hesperia Bristol Playa, a complex of tourist apartments located in Fuerteventura, will also reopen their doors to the public. The Hesperia Group also plans to reactivate on June 1 the Hesperia A Coruña Centro, the Hesperia Bilbao, the Hesperia Ciudad de Mallorca, the Hesperia Córdoba, the Hesperia Toledo, the Hesperia Vigo, the Hesperia Barri Gótic (Barcelona), and the Hesperia Sant Joan (Sant Joan Despí, Barcelona).

They join the Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, which reopened its doors on May 14, and the Hesperia Fira Suites (Barcelona), which has been active in recent months. According to the CEO of Hesperia, Jordi Ferrer, the current situation is a “strategic moment for the sector” in the process of reopening establishments.

Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA) is one of the main Spanish hotel groups with 26 hotels in Spain, all of them with 3, 4 and 5 stars, with about 4,500 rooms located in holiday and urban centers, and in which they provide service close to 1,800 professionals.

Hesperia World is the manager of Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA) and is responsible for the operational management of all the group’s assets under the Hesperia brand and under the Hyatt Regency brand, thanks to a marketing agreement reached with the Hyatt Group.

In its vacation division, Hesperia World operates resorts under the Hesperia brand and under the brands of AMResorts (Apple Leisure Group), Secrets Resorts & Spas and Dreams Resorts & Spas.