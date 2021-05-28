This week, the Bahamian Ministry of Tourism and Aviation became a member of the Global

Sustainable Tourism Council, an important step towards setting sustainable tourism as a building

block for recovery and resilience building. Alongside the new approval of $100 million’s worth of

funding by the World Bank to the Bahamas’ COVID-19 Response and Recovery, we can finally look

forward to a positive future for our nation and its post-COVID resurgence.

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council aims to increase global awareness and recognition of

sustainable travel and tourism practices through the use of Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria.

These criteria are organised around the four pillars of sustainable tourism: 1) effective

sustainability planning, 2) maximising social and economic benefits to the local community, 3)

reduction of negative impacts to cultural heritage, and 4) reduction of negative impacts to the

environment.



With the World Bank revealing that the Bahamas has suffered “one of the most severe economic

contractions in the Caribbean”, with an estimated 16.2% contraction due to the halt

in tourism accounting for 60% of the country’s GDP, the restart of the country’s tourism sector

cannot come soon enough. The commitment by the government to prioritise sustainable tourism

will be vital for its short-term economic recovery and long-term economic growth.



Hurricane Dorian, which struck the Bahamas in 2019, caused $3.4 billion worth of damage to our

nation, killing 74 people and leaving hundreds more missing. The hurricane stripped about 20%

worth of the tourism business from the country, and we have struggled to get our economy back

on track amidst the added fallout from COVID-19.



The United Nations called for the modernisation and diversification of the Bahamian economy

back in March, with it noting the responsibility of the country to “work towards a sustainable

tourism model which encourages eco-tourism through small-scale and boutique establishments,

including community-based homestays which can have a more positive impact on the local

economy”. The decision by the Bahamian government this week shows commitment to doing just

that.

Small-scale and boutique establishments are critical to the future of the economy. As the founder

of a Foundation which focuses on the empowerment and education of Bahamian people, I very

much back the emphasis placed on small-scale operators and the contribution they can make

towards reversing the fortunes of our nation. Whether in responding to the immediate damage of

a natural disaster, as our foundation did, or helping to build the long-term platform for economic

resilience – small-scale establishments can very much be at the core of nationwide change.

There are many out there who argue that tourism is an industry beset with negative problems,

causing pollution and overcrowding, particularly in small countries like the Bahamas. Yet in many

instances, tourism can bring about positive change for local residents. Managed sustainably, it can

even do so while avoiding the negative aspects.



Sustainable tourism can and will bring enormous benefits to local communities, something which

very much aligns with our priorities at the Fox Foundation. We are always looking for new ways to

bolster community building and bring about positive change, and the sustainable development of

our tourist sector will promote economic development, job creation and infrastructure

development to improve the standard of living for our local communities.



ADVICE NOTE – FARRANTGROUP.COM

The Bahamas has long been one of the most eco-friendly destinations in the world, with our

country home to many endangered species and important natural environments. The

conservation of our endangered species is as important to our nation’s wellbeing as the

conservation of its tourist industry. Sustainable tourism allows us to do both.

As a Bahamian, it brings me great pride to see our country taking the necessary steps to improve

our economy and lay the foundations for future generations. A sustainable tourist industry will

bring about lasting improvement to the lives of all Bahamians, and help place our country at the

forefront of what tourism should look like across the region, and maybe the world.