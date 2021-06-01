Vacuum cleaners are one of the most essential maintenance equipment you need at home. It would have been much easier if we had just a few renowned brands that manufacture vacuums. However, unfortunately, that is not the case, there are hundreds of brands that are stepping into the industry and making it difficult for consumers to find the best vacuum cleaner for their houses. Mostly, consumers want to invest in vacuum cleaners from a well-known and well-reputed brand.

In this article, we have listed down the top 10 vacuum cleaner brands along with a brief history and their top vacuum cleaners.

Dyson (high-end vacuums)

This United Kingdom-based British Technology brand was built in 1991 by its founder James Dyson. The company is famous for its household appliances like air purifiers, hand dryers, vacuum cleaners, heaters, hairdryers, fans, etc. Among the list of companies that manufacture vacuum cleaners, Dyson tops the list. As compared to other companies, the Dyson is one of the most expensive vacuum brands which is known for its creative innovation in vacuums for solving typical consumer issues.

Dyson vacuums come with their patented cyclonic technology which actually makes them the high-end vacuums since the company claims that these vacuums never lose their suction power. On top of the cyclonic technology vacuums from this vacuum, brand comes with ball technology as well which makes maneuvering around the house especially in tiny places and corners easier. The best part is, Dyson vacuums are re-evaluated every year and the internals is improved. Currently, the top Dyson vacuum is its handheld V11 trigger which is a common fan favorite.

Shark (one of the best upright vacuums)

Shark, owned by SharkNinja Operating LLC, is a Canada based vacuum cleaner brand that is known for its cleaning solutions and household appliances. The company started in 1998 as a family-owned business when its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Rosenzweig decided to venture in Canada. This brand of vacuum cleaners is mainly popular because it has catered to users with different needs. It has developed a versatile range of vacuum cleaners with different technologies. Hence, it has managed its way to the list of top vacuum cleaner brands.

The company is known for its innovations in vacuum cleaning technologies, the aggressive pricing and the ease of use. Nowadays, the trending vacuum from this vacuum cleaner brand is the Shark Navigator Lift-Away ZU561. It comes with the vacuum brand’s cyclone technology and has a 10-amp motor which keeps the suction on point throughout the products life. This model is equipped with a self-cleaning brushroll, so it is good for vacuuming hair. The best part is all Shark vacuums are equipped with filters to suck out the allergens from the air.

Miele (perfect bagged vacuums)

This German home appliances brand is one of the best vacuum cleaner brands on the market. It came into being in 1800s and over time has grown up to be an empire of 18,000 employees around the world. The company has been striving to improve the old school vacuum cleaners i.e. bagged vacuum cleaners and optimize them so that they can be used efficiently and ergonomically in today’s world. Every vacuum is constructed using top of the line materials including ABS plastic and is equipped with HEPA filters which claim to remove 99.97 percent of allergens from the atmosphere. Even though the vacuum manufacturer is known for its bagged vacuums it also manufactures upright and robot vacuums.

The vacuum brand’s best vacuum in the market is its Miele Complete C3 Marin canister vacuum which comes with the company’s in-house electro brush that makes it easy to clean stubborn debris of all kinds of floors. The vacuums from the vacuum cleaner brand are known for their easy maneuverability, durability, ease of access and easy operations. All Miele vacuum cleaners are high functionality.

Bissell

Another vacuum brand that made it to the list is this Michigan based company dubbed Bissell. It has been in the market for over 100 years now and is known for its vacuum cleaners and floor cleaning solutions. It is one of the less expensive vacuum brands on the market which is why it is a fan favorite. The company mainly deals with bagless vacuum cleaners that come with a plethora of accessories. This popular vacuum brand manufactures a number of different types of vacuum cleaners for versatility and user convenience. these inexpensive vacuum cleaners are ideal for people on a budget, their vacuum line with pet hair cleaning abilities has been receiving a lot of praise over the past.

The best Bissell vacuum on the market is Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum which only weighs 2.6 pounds and is famous for its versatility. It is a three in one kind of vacuum and can be used to clean every teeny tiny corner of your house including the crevices of the stairs. Everything from low piled carpets to countertops can be cleaned with Bissell vacuums since they, at an affordable price, work towards offering the most versatility.

Hoover

This American Vacuum company has been around for more than 10 decades now and is famous for it’s easy to use and powerful cleaning products. It is one of the most trusted vacuum cleaner brands in America and has become a household icon. It was founded by Murray Spangler in 1907 and since then has been providing consumers with innovative cleaning solutions. The company competes with top of the line vacuum cleaner brands and has a history of adaptation and evolution.

The best part is, Hoover holds a sweet spot between high-end vacuum cleaner brands and low-end vacuum cleaner brands as far as the prices are concerned.

Hoover, unlike many other vacuum cleaner brands, Hoover has stuck with the old school American vacuum cleaner design. The best Hoover vacuum on the market is Hoover Anniversary Self-Propelled WindTunnel U6485900 which was basically launched as a celebratory vacuum cleaner that expands the original Hoover design and optimizes it according to what the modern world needs. The best part is that it is self-propelled which means it will put less strain on the users and will be easy to maneuver.

Oreck

Another American company in this Vacuum cleaning brand list is this Chicago based company Oreck that came into being in 1963. The company has always kept its approach minimalistic and classic which is why the name always stands out in the list of vacuum cleaner brand names. These carpet focused vacuums are simple, affordable and extremely effective for long term use. Almost all the vacuum cleaners from the company look similar, but there are small technological advancements being incorporated that make all the difference. Since Oreck vacuums are carpet focused, they are less comprehensive as compared to its competitors. All the Oreck vacuums come with brush rolls that cannot be turned off.

The current best-selling Oreck vacuum cleaner is Oreck Elevate Control UK30100 which comes with all the typical Oreck features including the SaniSeal filtration, a powerful brush roll, and ergonomic design. Oreck vacuum cleaners are known to be lightweight and extremely functional.

This vacuum cleaner has LED headlights as well to spot the debris. Oreck vacuums come with 1-year warranties and side to side brushes as well, for wall to wall cleaning.

Electrolux

This Swedish electronics company came into the limelight due to the old-styled canister vacuums that are manufactured for the initial 20 years of the company’s life. However, with time it adapted new technology and trends, hence, the vacuum brand moved towards manufacturing egg-shaped canisters. The company is known for its high-quality construction and durable vacuum cleaners. One of the most popular Electrolux vacuum series is the ultra series which consists of bagged vacuums. These vacuums come with versatile cleaning options and can clean hardwood floors, tiles, low-pile, and high-pile carpets. Apart from this the company also manufactures cordless vacuums and stick vacuums.

The best Electrolux vacuum cleaner on the market is Electrolux UltraFlex Canister Vacuum Cleaner which is a common fan favorite since it is specifically designed to make the user’s life easier. The machine is manufactured using plastic in combination with a polycarbonate derived material called Lexan which is known for its durability. It comes with a telescopic wand and an automatic suction control as well which is pretty reliable. The vacuum also gives a full bag indicator by stopping the brush from moving. All Electrolux vacuum cleaners also come with HEPA filters.

Shop-Vac

Known for manufacturing top of the line wet and dry vacuum cleaners, this vacuum brand was founded in 1953 and is recognized worldwide. Very few vacuum brands manufacture vacuums that can deal with both wet and dry messes. The Shop-Vac vacuums come with powerful motors that can pick up all kinds of debris and fluid in little time. The best part about these vacuums is the efficiency with which they work and the large-sized tanks that they come with. Hence, users don’t have to empty the bins after every use. The Shop-Vac vacuums are focused on easy usability, affordability, and efficiency of the design. They have depicted their policy of continuous improvement in every release.

The best Shop-Vac vacuum on the market is Vacmaster VBV1210 which comes with a massive 12-gallon tank and can suck up 2 gallons of water in just 3.9 seconds. This depicts how strong the motor is. However, due to the heavy motors and huge tanks, the Shop-Vac vacuums are pretty heavy. This one weighs 17 pounds which can hinder the maneuverability of the vacuum but since it provides top of the line cleaning experience, users are usually ready to make the compromise.

iRobot

Founded in 1990, this new company makes use of the fact that people nowadays don’t really have time for cleaning. As the name suggests, the vacuum cleaner brand is famous for its robot vacuum cleaners. iRobot created autonomous vacuum cleaners using cutting-edge technology. The robot vacuums manufactured by this vacuum brand are capable of mapping the rooms to clean and can also detect dirt and debris in the vicinity, which helps them calculate the path that will be best for cleaning the room. They are battery operated and usually come with a navigation system which allows them to make their way back to the docking station in case the battery gets low during the cleaning process.

The best iRobot vacuum currently available on the market is iRobot Roomba 960 which is designed for deep cleaning the house. it comes with top of the line navigation technology and has a 70 minutes battery life. On top of this, it comes with features like recharge and resume, Wi-Fi connectivity, multiple scheduling options and clean by room options.

ECOVACS Robotics

ECOVACS Robotics is a Chinese company known for in-house robotic appliances to help consumers live a peaceful and easy life. The company is relatively new and was founded in 1998. The company has been an innovation award winner since 2013 as it is continuously working on the development of new ideas. ECOVACS Robotics vacuums are innovative and are equipped with features like special safety sensors, Wi-Fi connectivity, remote control, audio alarm system, safety tether and lots more. Most robot vacuums don’t come with mopping options but ECOVACS robot vacuums do.

The current best-selling robot vacuum from ECOVACS Robotics is ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo 920 Robotic Vac & Mop. This robot vacuum comes with a 130 minutes long running time with an automatic suction boost which activates as soon as the robot senses stubborn debris. It has the ability to map three different parts of your house and will also control the water flow. The vacuum also has automatic carpet and tile detection.

Conclusion

There are a large number of companies and brands dealing with vacuum cleaners and vacuum cleaner production. However, the vacuum cleaner brands mentioned in this article are top of the line and are known for their high-quality products. Some of them are extremely expensive and manufacture high-end vacuum cleaners but others are pretty reasonable and work towards consumer convenience.