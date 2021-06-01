Now that workers are coming back into the office, it may be worth employers asking themselves how secure their offices are. Having gone for months without much traffic, now as we welcome people back into the workplace that means there may be a question over the premises’ security.

For instance, what is the unlocking and locking procedure for the business? How many members are staff are on-site at any one time? And do all employees know what to do in the event of a break-in?

These are just some of the questions that need asking as we head back into the office. You may not think too much about it but, with many workplaces having a change of staff during lockdown for a variety of reasons, not all employees may be familiar with procedures. That means that your business could be at risk without you realising it.

Train Staff on Security Procedures

All members of staff must be familiar with the business’ security procedures, especially when locking up. Different companies have different policies which may dictate that at least two members of staff must be present when locking up (so as there is a witness) while others are a little more relaxed, allowing keyholders to enter the building on their own. This may mean that one employee may be present in the office out of hours.

Any employee who holds a key, and is therefore responsible for ensuring that the premises are locked up correctly and that any security systems are working, requires adequate training. All that it takes is for an opportunist to walk by and try their luck to leave you severely out of pocket.

Managing Your Office Security

Unless your business operates on a 24-hour basis, there will be times when your premises are left unattended. This is when opportunists are most likely to strike when they believe there is no one to catch them. Deterrents can range from the relatively simple to the high-tech, which is something that security firms like Metropolitan Security are well-versed in. Businesses that call on the help of experienced security services, that offer products such as remote security and alarm response, do so because they feel that having a third party watching over the premises is a vital additional layer of security.

Location can play a huge role in determining the level of security needed for your business. For example, an office block in the middle of London is likely to require more security measures than a shop in the middle of the countryside due to disparaging crime rates. It is all relative to where your business is located (although you should always ensure that your premise is secure, no matter where you are based).

What Happens in the Event of a Break-In?

Should the worst come to the worst and your business does suffer a break-in, resulting in expensive damages through vandalism and theft, you should have a fall-back plan in place. Insurance is key, as this will help you to recoup the costs of suffering a break-in. Even though you may likely still feel a hit as you may not be able to operate as normal for some time after the incident, this will at least help with initial costs.

It is one thing if materials are damaged, but something else entirely if a member of staff suffers an injury – regardless of severity. As an employer, support should be offered to the employee to meet their physical and mental needs, as the incident is likely to be very upsetting (on top of any physical injuries). This may also involve making the member of staff(s) are aware of local services and considering compensation claims.

The Importance of Security

We are all excited to get back to some form of normalcy, but we should do so safely – not just regarding Covid protocols, but by not taking our eyes off the ball concerning usual security matters that have always been of great importance. Securing our businesses, our livelihoods, should be of key concern as we open back up following a tough year.