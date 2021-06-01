It’s a well-known fact that many people have a fear of public speaking. To be fair, it’s not easy to stand up in front of a crowd of people and give a presentation –– particularly if that presentation is integral to the success of your company. As most business leaders come to find out, though, giving presentations is simply a part of becoming a successful entrepreneur. The good news is that you don’t have to love public speaking to give effective presentations. Here are four tips that will help you do just that:

Conduct Thorough Research

The better you understand a topic, the easier it will be to discuss. This sounds simple, but it’s true. In order to make sure your presentations have value, the first step is to conduct thorough research. Not only will this make you more comfortable with the subject matter, but it will also improve the quality of the presentation itself. Remember, a great presentation requires both excellent delivery and content.

Practice Practice Practice

You can’t become a great trumpet player if you never practice the trumpet. In the same way, you’ll always struggle to give meaningful presentations if you neve practice your communication skills. Thankfully, there are many books, classes, seminars, and courses that can help you give public presentations with greater clarity and confidence. You can also check out content from a company like EJ4 for further resources on soft skills and leadership.

Keep it Simple

More often than not, it pays to keep business presentations short, snappy, and to-the-point. Plain and simple, audiences do not have the attention span to sit through a 3-hour lecture on a complicated topic. Rather than trying to cover everything there is to know about a subject, highlight key points and encourage your audience to speak with you after the presentation for more information. This is also a great way to invite networking opportunities and forge key business partnerships too!

Cater to Your Audience

The nature of any presentation should be altered by its audience. Take a subject like search engine optimization (SEO), for example. Giving a presentation about SEO to a group of venture capitalists is going to be a very different prospect to giving a presentation about SEO to a group of college students. That’s why it’s important to tweak and alter your content and delivery based on your audience. To close, it’s worth noting that there are certain times when a business leader shouldn’t accept a speaking engagement. If you know you won’t be able to connect with an audience, you may be better off skipping it and looking for another opportunity instead.