The IEB and the Consorci de la Zona Franca de Barcelona sign a collaboration agreement. The agreement with the entity will improve the IEB’s resources for research on the new economy.

The strong presence of the private and public sector provides the research center with an incomparable platform to enhance its activity.

The Consortium of the Barcelona Free Zone (CZFB) and the Barcelona Institute of Economics (IEB), chaired by the Professor in Economics of the University of Barcelona (UB) Martí Parellada, and have signed an agreement that will allow the research center in economics, enhance its activity and further strengthen its position as a benchmark in areas such as fiscal federalism, tax systems, urban economy, infrastructure, public policies and energy sustainability.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the CZFB offices, was attended by Pere Navarro , special delegate of the State in the Barcelona Free Zone Consortium, Martí Parellada , president of the IEB and Josep Mª Durán , director of the IEB .

Pere Navarro has pointed out the CZFB’s commitment to research in the new economy as a way “of creating knowledge to face the challenges we face as a society. These are times of uncertainty around the world and it is more necessary than ever to take a look at the academic world so that we can all promote the debate that leads us to make the best decisions in economic matters ”.

Collaboration with the CZFB will allow the IEB to promote activities in all its areas and, according to Martí Parellada , president of the IEB, “it means incorporating into the entity an important actor who will undoubtedly contribute a lot to a project like ours in which the public sector, the private sector and the University join forces ”.