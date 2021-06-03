Ecommerce has boomed over the past couple of years. Due to the lockdowns seen across the world, customers have been forced to buy their goods online. Online marketplaces such as Amazon has announced record profits, but its not only the giants of -ecommerce which have been positively affected. Affiliate marketers have benefited from the increase in people searching online for services. For example, online casino affiliates have profited from the number of extra players playing casino games online. Online news websites have also seen a heavy increase in traffic which has meant that the earning they have received from ad sponsorship has risen greatly.

Although online marketplaces were popular before the pandemic, the lockdowns have meant that having an online business is now one of the best ways of making money. Here are several suggestions of how you can earn cash online in 2021.

Amazon Marketing

Amazon offers the opportunity for any business to be able to sell its products on Amazon. The pros of selling your products via Amazon is that they are much more likely to be seen. Amazon attracts tens of millions of visitors daily and thanks to the genius way the site is setup, visitors are bombarded with ‘other products you may like’ whenever they are browsing or making a purchase, the possibility of multiple purchases are much more likely. The cons of selling on Amazon is that they take a large cut of any profits. Most referral fees on Amazon are between 8% and 15%.

Ideally, you would sell your product directly via your own site, but this often means you will have to spend a lot of money on marketing. Using Amazon is essentially a way where you can skip marketing expenses.

Create An Online Shop

Anyone can create their own website and sell their products online in the 21st century. In fact, it is one of the best ways in which to set up your own business. The only costs you must pay are for the website hosting and theme, and even that is an annual expense. If you make the products yourself, then even better but regardless, if you have an item or product to sell, you should market it online as soon as possible. You can use social media to promote your product, or you can try to get your website to rank for important keywords on search engines.

There are numerous blogs which will guide you through the task of setting up your own website and there are even more resources online which will give you the information on how to market your product and how to rank your website on Google.

Online Casino Marketing

In 2021, it is possible for anyone (over the age of 18) to setup their own online affiliate website which directs traffic to online casinos. Online casino gaming is one of the most popular pastimes, especially in the United Kingdom, and you can build and develop a casino affiliate website which will enable consumers to find their perfect online casino. The pros of having your very own affiliate website for a casino is that you will be able to earn between 35% and 50% of the losses on the players you send. This is a lifetime earning too. So, in 50 years’ time, if a player you sent to a casino is still playing, you will continue to earn a percentage of his losses.

The trick to being a successful affiliate marketer is using techniques to place the site in as many search engine results as possible. There are lots of expert guides on how to do this online.

Create Your Own Blogs or News Sites

To receive ad revenue, you can create your own news websites and blogs. The more traffic you generate from your websites, the more money you can make from ad revenue. This is how most news websites make money – advertisers pay them to advertise their product on the site and the more people who see the ad, the more money they will pay.

This is time consuming. You will need to pick a niche for your site and constantly write new and original articles to attract readers. You can use social media to market your content though. Twitter is a great resource where you can meet likeminded people who will (hopefully) like and share your articles. Furthermore, you can attach your news site to your Twitter account whereby every time you publish a new article, it will be automatically tweeted out to your followers too.

Produce Your Own YouTube Podcast

Thanks to YouTube, anyone can produce and star in their own video content. You can use YouTube to upload videos which have the possibility of being viewed by tens of millions of people. To make money using YouTube, you need to build up followers and the best way of doing this? You guessed it, making good quality content for your viewers. One of the most popular forms of YouTube content in 2021 is a podcast. This usually consists of an online conversation between the host and a guest.

Some popular YouTube podcasts in 2021 include the Jordan Peterson podcast as well as Chris Williamson who hosts the Modern Wisdom podcast.

Final Words

Thanks to the internet, earning money has never been easier and you can often do it from your own home. Nothing worthwhile comes easy, the five points we have explained in this article take a lot of hard work and dedication and it is important that you do as much research as possible. But don’t take too long before putting one of our 5 ideas into action, the online world changes quickly!