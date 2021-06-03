The hyperbaric chamber is considered a pre-eminent therapy to remove body toxins. Many drug addicts are involved in the therapy to kick out the deadly toxins from their body. We all know drugs shorten life and lead to chronic illness. I will later discuss some other hyperbaric oxygen therapy benefits. Before that let me take you through an experience of the world-famous pop singer- Justin Bieber.

Bieber Says Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a Life Saver!

In 2020, Justin Beiber was diagnosed with Lyme disease. The disease was revealed in the 10th episode of Justin Bieber Youtube Series. He used a hyperbaric chamber to kick out the toxins which build up after many years of drug abuse. Till today, he makes sure to take care of his body through therapy as he continues to recover.

He explained that therapy delivers more than an average amount of oxygen and removes the anxiety gradually. It sends oxygen to the brain, which decreases the stress level. He keeps hyperbaric chambers, one at his home and the other at his studio.

He also consumes antidepressants for fighting against depression. The medication & therapy has helped him overtime to get up every morning with a relaxed mind.

Learn About Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

In hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), one needs to breathe oxygen in a pressurized hyperbaric oxygen chamber where the atmospheric pressure is above normal. Generally, it’s three times higher.

HBOT is also known as normobaric oxygen therapy (NBOT). It’s a kind of oxygen that is used in clinics and hospitals for treating lungs & heart disease. The oxygen is given through nasal prongs, face masks, or intubation tubes. The amount of oxygen is based on the patient’s health.

Monoplace or multiplace are two settings to have HBOT. In a monoplace, the chamber filled with 100 percent oxygen allows only a single patient. This is given to the patients suffering from acute disease and need extra care. In contrast to monoplace, multiplace chambers hold two or more two patients. It is given via masks, head hoods, or endotracheal tubes.

The Role of Oxygen to Remove Toxins

I think many people are unaware that most of the healing is dependent on oxygen. Increasing oxygen makes sense as it helps in recovery. Lack of oxygen in the body impacts the cells growth, heart, and, most important, brain functioning. Intoxication reduces the strength and starts impacting our liver & kidney. This results in poor functioning. Oxygen improves the functioning of body parts by nourishing cells & tissues.

Other Advantages of the HBOT

➤Decrease Oedema

Oedema is the reason for additional water fluid that accumulates in tissues of the body or cavities. Oedema can easily occur in the brain, called cerebral oedema. The other can be your heart called pulmonary oedema. The disease builds the tissue pressure and stops the blood circulation, thus avoiding wound recovery. HBOT stimulates better blood circulation and decreases oedema. Thus injured tissue starts healing.

➤ Tissue Hyperoxygenation

Tissue, when it becomes hyper oxygenated, then starts repairing fast. Therefore, epithelial cells start growing so that close wounds & the outer layer of the skin become better. Offer good results to diabetic patients. HBOT can be done at home by getting the chamber. You can conveniently look for the sources delivering a self-treat hyperbaric chamber for sale.

➤Increased Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis is a prominent function to develop new blood vessels. Tissues are unable to recover with the poor functioning of angiogenesis. The increased oxygen influences the functioning of angiogenesis. Without a doubt, help your body to create new blood vessels.

➤Increase Antibacterial Activity

When oxygen levels increase in the body, the antibacterial activity immediately increases. Boost leukocytes (a type of white blood cells) kill dangerous bacteria and increase strength. Many studies show that leukocytes work best when the oxygen level is high in the body.

Final Views

The therapy is safe yet beneficial. It’s a time-tested treatment that was introduced in the 1600s. In the medical industry, its existence is from the 19th century and still in practice to treat mild to severe health issues.