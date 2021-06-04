Moncloa has come up against rumors that point to an imminent government crisis, ensuring that President Pedro Sánchez “is focused on getting out of the pandemic and overcoming the economic crisis and the reunion agenda with Catalonia” after take out the possibility that he was considering making changes in the Council of Ministers before the summer that would affect even economic ministries.

In a statement released late on Thursday, Moncloa highlights that, in addition to joining efforts in the recovery after the health crisis and Catalonia (specific mention in the face of pardons to the procés leaders that seems to be arriving shortly), “the vaccination is the great priority at this moment and it will be the one that allows a rapid recovery of our country. “

In it, “two important milestones” stand out: the first, that today the figure of 10 million people will be vaccinated in Spain with the complete schedule and the second, that in the coming days the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Spanish economy will receive the definitive approval of the European Commission. “These are the main axes in which the president and his ministers and ministers are focused and not in rumors or comments, which only the president could confirm.”

In this sense, the statement recalls that “the chief executive has the exclusive prerogative and initiative to form or modify his cabinet, without such an end being communicated by other means than the president himself in the time and form that it determines, “thus discarding any source, even if it is part of one of the parties that make up the coalition government.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, responded to this question this Friday during an interview on Cadena Ser in which she insisted that the Executive is “focused on cornering the virus and ending” the “damn pandemic.” To the rumors of remodeling, Darias has responded with a “I don’t know”.

So far there have only been two major changes in the Government since the pandemic began: Salvador Illa , who left the Ministry of Health to stand in the elections to the Generalitat of Catalonia, and Pablo Iglesias , the third vice president who left his chair to be a candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid and that he finally left politics after the elections.