Thinking outside the box and tackling a challenge with a new perspective can be the difference between success and failure in business, which is why there are more positives to unusual business partnerships than you may realise.

Business partnerships are intimate deals between companies in which they agree to work together for a specified amount of time towards a common goal. Because of this, it is most common for companies in similar industries to link up to pool resources and get the most bang for their buck.

However, effective unusual partnerships can have just as much, if not more, of an upside for various reasons. Finding a good alternative business partnership takes creativity. It isn’t always easy to identify how each partner can help each other out when they come from different industries and backgrounds.

But that is precisely why unusual business partnerships can be so beneficial because you can use them to cover gaps in expertise within your organisation, gain access to all new markets and customers, gain life-long brand loyalty and cover ground you may not have thought possible with your business.

One of the most out-there examples of an unusual business partnership came when KFC teamed up with a company to produce candles. On the face of it, the deal makes no sense. Why would a fast-food brand want to make candles? The answer is that smelling fried chicken makes people hungry, and smelling KFC’s unique odour sends people to their restaurants.

These are some of the great unexpected business partnerships.

Google and Levi’s

Google makes many products, but they have never really had much interest in the clothing industry, so why would they want to enter into a partnership with Levi’s? Well, apart from being one of the world’s preeminent fashion brands, wearable technology is all the rage in the IT space these days.

As Google doesn’t make any clothing themselves, it makes sense to partner up with a brand with a global presence to research and create new wearable technology, as well as deploy it all over the world with ease as soon as it is ready using Levi’s already established production chain.

Play’n GO And Rockstars

Premium gaming software creator Play’n GO has a long history of partnering up with stars and musicians from the world of rock and roll, such as bands Twisted Sister, Testament and Saxon. The most recent collaboration being with the Swedish rock band Hammerfall.

The deal makes sense for both parties because the bands can get their name out there to millions of gamers by partnering with the providers of one of the most popular game series, which started with the Book of Dead slot while linking with a famous band creates instant brand loyalty for Play’n GO among the bands’ fans.

Tinder And Ford

It’s not every day that you will find a car manufacturer swiping right on the idea for a partnership with a dating application or website, but that’s exactly what happened when American car company Ford teamed up with dating app Tinder for a special campaign in 2019.

Both companies brought what they are good at to the table to arrange a one-of-a-kind competition that generated a ton of interest for both companies. Every so often, while browsing the Tinder app, a Ford Figo would appear. If users swipe right on the car, they stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid date that would be featured in an advert for the new car.

Serena Williams And Tempur-Pedic Beds

While it’s never really a bad idea for a company to join forces with a major celebrity whenever they get the chance, a partnership between a luxury bed company and a world-class athlete doesn’t make a whole lot of sense on the face of it. I mean, how will Serena win Wimbledon curled up in a comfy bed?

Well, the thing is, it isn’t that much of an unusual relationship as it might first seem because getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most vital elements of any athlete’s regime. Healthy sleeping patterns lead to healthy lifestyles after all, but because it isn’t immediately obvious, the impact of the partnership was far greater.