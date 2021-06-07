In today’s time, email plays an important role especially in the modern workplace as it enables people to stay connected with clients, partners, and vendors outside of a company. Webmail is an email system that can be opened through any web browser when connected to the internet connection. You can easily find all contacts, emails, and calendar services as they are hosted on the email service provider’s online servers. Business webmail uses your organization’s name rather than a generic email account.

The importance of email cannot be underestimated in business communication. It does not just help in getting an immediate response but also ensures a track of all types of communication. Business email offers various vital marketing opportunities. And enables business people the flexibility to access their messages from any part of the world.

Here are some of the reasons that would help you know the significance of using business webmail:

Security

Business emails are not only beneficial in communicating but also help in communicating with the company’s own employees and team members. Sharing financial and legal documents is not possible with normal email as they are constantly at the risk of being attacked by hackers. Also, using personal mail can lead to the theft of the company’s data. Hence, it is best to use business mail as all the emails would be stored on your server which you would have complete control of.

Branding

Since you are a part of an organization, you carry the dignity of the same. A branded email represents your image in front of others. The company’s work is largely done on the web hence, it becomes important to have business webmail. If you do not have your personal email address then, nobody will take your product/service branding seriously.

Trust

It becomes tough for prospective customers and clients to trust you when you use a free email account for your business communication. Anyone can have a free email account, and using it can make people believe that your business is not legit and provide good quality services or products. But if you have a business mail account with your own domain name, then people will have confidence in your image.

Common Features of Business Webmail

Here are some of the common features of business webmail:

With the master inbox's feature, it becomes easy to collect webmail from various enterprise email accounts, as it can support up to 10 different email accounts.

Almost every business webmail's intuitive interface has been created in such a manner that its features will never be outdated.

It allows you to add your own custom domain for your email id.

Business webmail provides you complete privacy over your emails and data. Some of its inbuilt tools include attachments, address book, single inbox, and cloud storage. With any business webmail, you can easily create fast & reliable webmail that works with your custom domain and offers enterprise-grade security.